DepEd to provide psych aid after Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Tuesday assured psychological first aid to affected learners and school personnel following the tragic shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University.This came after two learners reportedly died during the incident at the Junior High School campus, involving a Grade 9 child in conflict with the law (CICL), at the private school in Barangay Lunzuran, Zamboanga City.In a statement, the DepEd expressed its grave concern over the morning tragedy.

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The agency, meanwhile, urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information, as well as sensitive photos, videos, and details of the incident. (PNA)

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