Zamboanga school shooting: Situation ‘under control,’ says PNP

Photo shows one of the victims in Tuesday’s school shooting in Zamboanga City. | Contributed photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) said the situation at Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School in Zamboanga City was “under control” following a shooting incident on Tuesday morning.

“Police personnel immediately coordinated with school authorities and other concerned agencies to ensure the safety and orderly movement of students, faculty, and school personnel,” the PNP said in a statement.

“The situation is now under control,” it stressed.

READ: Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

Earlier, the PNP confirmed that a Grade 10 victim and a Grade 9 suspect died in the incident.

The national police force also appealed to the students’ parents and guardians to remain calm, while the school advised them to wait for the designated pick-up time to fetch their children.

“Authorities are currently establishing the circumstances surrounding the incident. The PNP will provide verified information as appropriate and [it] appeals to the public to refrain from sharing unconfirmed reports, photos, or videos that may cause unnecessary concern,” the police said.

“The PNP assures the public that the safety and well-being of the school community remain a priority,” it added.

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