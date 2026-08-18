Ateneo de Zamboanga tragedy: Marcos orders probe into school shooting

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Tuesday issued orders to probe the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) school shooting that left two people dead as he expressed his sympathies to the families.

The university verified two deaths following a shooting incident at its Junior High School campus earlier in the day.

READ: Ateneo de Zamboanga confirms 2 dead in school shooting

“We grieve with the families and the entire Ateneo de Zamboanga community over a tragedy that should never have happened,” Marcos wrote in a social media post.

He also said schools should be safe places where students grow and dream about their futures.

READ: Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

“I have directed our law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and to determine what more must be done to prevent another family, another school and another community from suffering the same grief,” he added.

Marcos said the government will work with schools and communities to strengthen safeguards that protect students and allow them to pursue their education without fear. /mcm

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