Alex Eala bows to Amanda Anisimova, exits Cincinnati Open tourney

Alexandra Eala of the Philippines reacts during a match against Amanda Anisimova of the United States on day seven of the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2026 in Mason, Ohio. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images/AFP

CINCINNATI, United States — Alexandra “Alex” Eala, the 17th-seeded Filipina, lost to US ninth seed Amanda Anisimova in the Cincinnati Open third round at Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio.

Anisimova recovered after losing a 65-minute opening set for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory.

The opener featured a 20-minute fifth game, with Eala, 21, coming back from a break down before Anisimova battled back.

The Filipino star squandered a 2-0 lead in the deciding set, faltering where it mattered the most.

Anisimova’s win ended Eala’s five-match winning run against top 10 players.

READ: ‘I want to be Alex Eala’: Philippine sensation sparks local tennis boom

The 24-year-old American found her rhythm in the third game of the final set and never looked back, but the turning point of the match came in the sixth game of the second set, where she managed to pull through and hold serve despite committing three double faults.

“Alex is such a great player and such a fighter, so I knew it was really going to be a tough match,” said Anisimova in the post-match interview.

“I’m really proud of this performance for being able to find a way and kind of push myself there in the middle of the match,” she added.

READ: Alex Eala leads WTA Top 20 in matches played ahead of Cincinnati Open

“I’m really happy with the way I was able to find my tennis and start fighting. It was a really, really tough match and credit to her, she was really playing some great tennis,” Anisimova said.

Meanwhile, Serena and Venus Williams lost in their first doubles match together since 2022 while men’s top seed Alexander Zverev battled into the fourth round on Monday at the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The Williams sisters, with 14 Grand Slam titles and three Olympic gold medals together, were side-by-side for the first time since the 2022 US Open but lost to American Payton Stearns and Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.

READ: Eala feels it’s too early to line her up beside PH legend, but accepts similarities in their paths

“It was fun and special. We kicked off a little rust,” Serena Williams said. “I didn’t come here to win this tournament. It’s about having fun and I did want to do the best I could.”

German star Zverev, the reigning French Open champion, won his ATP season-best 46th match of the campaign by defeating Terrance Atmane 7-6 (7/4), 7-6 (8/6).

Zverev finished the Frenchman, a 2025 Cincinnati semi-finalist, with a sizzling backhand down the line.

“He was playing incredibly aggressively, hitting forehands all over the court,” Zverev said. “He made it difficult for you to play aggressive yourself.”

READ: Fresher Alex Eala clashes with another top 10 foe in Anisimova

Serena, 44, and Venus, 46, each lost serve once in the first set, dropping six of the final seven games, but dominated the second set and rallied from 8-2 down in the 10-point tie-breaker third set only to lose on a Venus double fault.

“It was weird to be in a full stadium. This is not my usual Monday night,” said Serena, who noted with the US Open approaching that their reunion is a limited-time attraction.

“This is not forever. It’s… not long,” she said. “We don’t have to play every week. It’s a bit different.”

The Australian was up a set and 5-1 after a 30-minute stoppage before Wimbledon semi-finalist Fery caught fire, but he took the tie-break to advance despite 29 unforced errors.

“You never want to go into a rain delay leading 5-1,” he said. “It was a tough day with all the interruptions. I can’t remember a match that started and stopped so many times. I’m happy with how I found a way.”

He next faces France’s Arthur Fils, who dumped Czech ninth seed Jiri Lehecka 6-1, 6-7 (7/9), 6-3.

Spanish teen 12th seed Rafael Jodar dominated Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 6-2, 6-1 and next faces Roland Garros finalist Flavio Cobolli of Italy.

“A Masters 1000 is something I dreamed of as a kid,” Jodar said. “I’m grateful for the position I’m in now.”

Argentine Thiago Tirante, who ousted Novak Djokovic in the second round, defeated Spain’s Martin Landaluce 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/4).

Brazil’s Joao Fonseca withdrew from the event with an abdominal injury.

– ‘A crazy day’ –

Two-time Grand Slam champion Elena Rybakina shook off two one-hour rain stoppages to beat Magdalena Frech 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

“It was a crazy day, to be honest, coming out every time into clouds and humidity,” Rybakina said. “I was on top of the ball in the tie-break but it was a difficult one.”

There were also wins for Iga Swiatek and US third seed Jessica Pegula.

Former world number one and defending champion Swiatek outlasted Greece’s Maria Sakkari 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.

Pegula, a 2024 finalist, dispatched compatriot Emma Navarro 7-5, 6-2. | With a Inquirer sports report

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