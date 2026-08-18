Zamboanga school shooter’s father relieved by BOC from Custom’s post

Bureau of Customs (BOC) | FILE PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines — The father of the alleged perpetrator of a shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School has been relieved from his post by the Bureau of Customs (BOC).

The alleged perpetrator’s father was the district commander of the Port of Zamboanga Enforcement and Security Services. This was confirmed by BOC Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno in a phone interview with reporters.

READ: 2 reported dead in Zamboanga City school shooting

“Wala naman siyang direktang kinalaman doon sa pagbaril sa kanyang anak. Sigurado, malaking trahedya ito sa kanilang pamilya,” Nepomuceno maintained.

(He had nothing to do with his son’s alleged shooting. This is a tragedy for their family.)

“Pero, kailangan natin i-relieve kaagad para magkaroon ng impartial investigation kung nagkaroon ba ng negligence yung tauhan namin sa pag-handle ng kanyang baril,” he stressed.

(But, we need to relieve him from his post so there can be an impartial investigation as to whether there was negligence in his handling of his firearm.)

READ: Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

The alleged perpetrator, a Grade 9 student, purportedly used a pistol and a rifle to carry out the supposed attack on Tuesday morning, killing a Grade 10 student, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

Nepomuceno said Customs officers were trying to reach the relieved personnel to coordinate with him on the investigation.

“May accountability kung sino ang inisyuhan ng baril (Those who are issued a firearm have accountability),” the Customs chief said.

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“May mga training kaming binigay sa kanila kung paano nila iingatan yung baril sa opisina, during missions, sa field at sa loob ng bahay nila,” he added.

((We give them training sessions on how to take care of the gun in the office, during missions, on the field and in their houses.)

He noted that he had ordered a “thorough review” of the Customs’ system of issuing firearms to personnel sometime two months ago in a bid to bolster gun safety. /mr

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