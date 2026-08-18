CPSC, CCSC, SBP hold basketball coaching seminar

CPSC Chairman Dr. Rhoel Dejano. | Cebu Province photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), Cebu City Sports Commission (CCSC), and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Zone 8 are joining forces for a one-day basketball coaching seminar scheduled on Friday, August 21.

More than a dozen coaches from across Cebu are expected to attend the seminar, which will serve as a refresher course and training program.

SBP Zone 8, headed by regional director Popoy Navarro, will supervise the seminar along with its technical officials.

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The whole-day activity will also serve as the official refresher course for coaches from the province’s component cities and municipalities participating in the upcoming Governor’s Cup Under-18 Basketball Tournament set for September.

According to Dr. Rhoel Dejano, chairman of both the CCSC and CPSC, around 45 of Cebu’s 50 component cities and municipalities have already confirmed their participation in the tournament.

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The seminar will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Cebu City Sports Center’s ballroom dance hall. It aims to enhance the coaches’ strategies, skills, and leadership qualities as they prepare for their respective campaigns in the Governor’s Cup.

Admission is free, and participating coaches will receive certificates.

“Learning is always continuous. Strive always for excellence. Naa ta wala nahibaw-an. (There are things that we don’t know.) They’re always free to express their opinions. This seminar is something collaborative. It’s an open seminar. They can ask questions and express their opinions. You always update and attend seminars,” Dejano said.

Dejano said most of those who registered are coaches from the province who are not yet well-known in the local basketball scene, which he considers a positive development as it shows their willingness to learn and improve.

“The demographics registered kay kadtong dili ilado nga mga coaches. For sure daghan sila ug makat-unan. In fact, libre siya, gikan sa SBP. Naa gyud sila makat-unan,” Dejano said.

(The participants included coaches who are not yet well-known, but they have a lot to learn from the seminar. It is also free, thanks to the SBP, so they can gain valuable knowledge and skills from the training.)

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