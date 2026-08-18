Cebu Greats brace for final two elimination-round games in MPBL

Cebu Greats players and coaching staff pose for a group photo. | Cebu Greats Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Greats are closing in on a playoff berth in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) with only two games remaining in the elimination round.

The Greats are currently fifth in the South Division with a 17–5 record, putting them in a strong position to secure a playoff spot. They are behind Batangas City (16–3), Quezon (14–3), and Biñan (17–4), which occupy the top three spots in the division. It is also shaping up to be Cebu Great’s best record since joining the MPBL in 2025 as the Cebu Classic.

Cebu Greats on fire

Cebu is riding a four-game winning streak after bouncing back from a disappointing pair of home losses in Cebu and Lapu-Lapu City last July.

The Greats’ latest victory came on August 12, when they routed the Ilagan Isabela Cowboys, 80–52, at the Batangas City Coliseum.

They now face another playoff contender in the Mindoro Tamaraws on Friday, August 21, at the Bulacan Capitol Gymnasium.

READ: MPBL: Cebu Greats start final four games with fourth straight win

Mindoro is two spots behind Cebu in the South Division standings at 11–9 and is coming off a hard-fought 71–69 victory over the Marikina Bigz Burger on August 10.

Cebu’s final elimination-round game will be even tougher as it takes on league-leading and defending champion Abra Solid North Weavers on August 31 at the Ynares Center.

Winning both games could propel the Greats into the top four and give them a more favorable playoff position. A split or two losses, meanwhile, could leave Cebu fifth in the South Division and potentially set up a first-round matchup with Marilao, which currently occupies fifth place in the North Division.

READ: MPBL deepens probe into Bacolod fiasco

Final stretch

For the Greats to make a strong push in the final stretch, they will need their key players available and at their best.

Jun Manzo, Cebu’s leading scorer at 18 points per game, has been an inconsistent presence in some of the team’s biggest games. Mark Meneses has provided steady production as the team’s second-leading scorer at 16 points per game, while Limuel Tampus and Wowie Escocio are averaging 8.5 points apiece.

Al Francis Tamsi, Simon Camacho, Ron Dennison, Elmer Echavez, Dhon Reverente, Kent Ariar, and Ichie Altamirano also provide valuable support for the Greats.

Meanwhile, Cebuano Hotshot Dondon Hontiveros is unlikely to see action in the remainder of the MPBL season as he is set to lead the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters in their maiden campaign in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) men’s basketball tournament.

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