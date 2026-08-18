Cesafi Season 26 to tip off Aug. 29 with new teams

One of the highlights from last season’s opening ceremony. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Three of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi)’s newest teams will make their debut when Season 26 officially tips off on August 29 at the Cebu Coliseum.

The opening game will feature newcomer San Roque College de Cebu (SRCDC) Greyhounds against fellow debutant Paref Springdale Titans at 6:15 p.m., right after the opening ceremony, which will highlight the presentation of the participating schools and the coronation of Miss Cesafi 2026.

In the collegiate division, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Webmasters will face the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) at 7:45 p.m.

READ: Cesafi Season 26 set to tip off on August 29

Four games are scheduled on Sunday, August 30, with two games each in the high school and collegiate divisions.

The first game will pit the San Carlos School of Cebu (SCSC) Baby Warriors against the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons at 12:30 p.m., followed by the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs against the Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves at 2 p.m.

READ: UCLM Webmasters under Dondon Hontiveros ready for Cesafi journey

In the collegiate division, defending four-time men’s basketball champion University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers will take on the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors at 3:30 p.m.

The day’s final game will feature the USJ-R Jaguars against the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats at 5 p.m.

Among the major changes in Season 26 is the entry of UCLM, PAREF Springdale, and SRCDC as the newest Cesafi basketball teams.

Also drawing attention is the arrival of two popular Cebuano PBA stars as coaches. Dondon Hontiveros will take the helm of the UCLM Webmasters, while Roger Yap will coach the USJ-R Jaguars.

With the addition of new teams and the arrival of two former PBA stars on the sidelines, Season 26 promises to bring a fresh dynamic to Cesafi basketball.

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