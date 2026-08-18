Calamba man shot, killed by scooter-riding gunmen in Sambag 2, Cebu City
CEBU CITY, Philippines – A man died after being shot past 2 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18 in Sitio Smara, Barangay Sambag 2, Cebu City.
Authorities identified the victim as Paolo Moralde Mandanero, 39, a resident of Quijano Compound, V. Rama Avenue in Barangay Calamba, Cebu City.
Initial police investigation revealed that while the victim was on the roadside, two unidentified men arrived on a scooter. The back rider dismounted and drew a firearm of unknown caliber, while the driver remained on the motorcycle.
After noticing the two men, the victim immediately ran toward the interior part of the area. The rider chased him and fired multiple times, resulting in his death.
Motive behind shooting unknown
The suspects fled from the scene aboard the scooter and remained at large as of Tuesday afternoon, August 18.
Police Scene of the Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) led by Police Senior Master Sergeant (PSMS) Elmer Mosqueda recovered two fired cartridge cases. They also found one magazine containing four live rounds of ammunition. They took these for forensic examination and disposition.
The police are proceeding with the investigation. This includes efforts to identify the suspects, determine what motivated the shooting, and why the victim was singled out.
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