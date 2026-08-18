Mandaue City police tighten school security after recent shootings

MCPO monitors schools in real time through its command center, strengthening security and response. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has intensified security measures in schools across the city following a recent shooting incident at a private school in Zamboanga City.

Police personnel, local government units and school stakeholders are working together to strengthen the protection of students and school personnel.

MCPO Director Police Colonel Cirilo Acosta Jr. said police personnel have been deployed to schools since January to provide daily security assistance, particularly during the arrival and dismissal of students. The deployment was further strengthened following a shooting incident in Tacloban City in June.

The personnel assigned to schools are administrative patrollers who continue to perform their regular duties while providing security assistance. Their deployment is complemented by beat patrollers, mobile patrol units and tactical motorcycle units.

Police personnel are stationed at schools as early as 6 a.m. during student arrival and return during dismissal hours, which may extend until 6 p.m. or 7 p.m. Beat patrol schedules are also adjusted based on student movement to ensure police presence around school areas during critical hours.

Acosta said the police are also coordinating closely with school security guards, who remain on campus after police personnel complete their duties. The guards serve as an additional layer of security and a communication link with the police.

Since June, the MCPO has also been monitoring schools through a live, Zoom-based system connected to its command center. Using mobile phones, the system provides real-time views of school premises and allows police to monitor school areas even when classes are not being held.

Security guards can use the same communication line to immediately report incidents or security concerns to the command center.

Acosta said the monitoring system provides a faster line of communication between schools and the police, particularly when incidents require immediate attention.

“With the recent incident, we encourage all schools to have Zoom cameras nga nakahook sa atoang command center so that matabangan nato mabantayan ang schools,” said Acosta.(With the recent incident, we encourage all schools to have Zoom cameras connected to our command center so that we can help monitor the schools.)

The MCPO is also intensifying coordination with the Mandaue City Government, Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Parent-Teacher Associations (PTAs), barangays, volunteers, traffic enforcers and school security guards.

Acosta said the city is preparing to formalize cooperation among the police, Mandaue City Government, DepEd, CHED and other stakeholders through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

“Tabang-tabang mi tanan karun aron paigtingon ang seguridad sa atong mga schools,” said Acosta.(We are all working together to strengthen security in our schools.)

The agreement will define the functions of participating agencies and strengthen coordination during emergencies. Under the planned arrangement, police will be able to immediately enter school premises when necessary during emergency situations, while school principals and police station commanders will maintain direct communication.

Police station commanders also maintain group chats with school officials in their respective areas to facilitate daily coordination and allow concerns to be raised and addressed immediately.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP