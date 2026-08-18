Heavy rains offer vital relief to irrigation, agri sectors — Castro

Presidential Communications Office (PCO) Undersecretary and Palace press officer Claire Castro (File photo by NIÑO JESUS ORBETA / INQUIRER.net)

MANILA, Philippines — Palace Press Officer Claire Castro remarked that Monday’s heavy rain gave much-needed relief to the irrigation and agriculture sectors.

Although recent rainfall created hurdles for particular communities, Castro stated that it has been a boon for agriculture.

Citing information from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), she said the water collected by Magat Dam is enough to irrigate around 90,000 hectares of farmland, while Pantabangan Dam can provide water for another 100,000 hectares.

“Overall, the rainfall has been beneficial to the NIA and our irrigated areas,” said Castro at a briefing on Tuesday, reading a statement from NIA.“The water stored in just two dams is already equivalent to around 950,000 metric tons of rice production, valued at approximately P25 billion,” she noted.

READ: DA: Agri damage from storms, heavy monsoon rains nears P700M

“Overall, the rainfall has been beneficial to the irrigation and agriculture sectors, as it has helped replenish our dams and reservoirs,” Castro added.

“This has increased water reserves that can be used to sustain irrigation in farmlands over the coming months,” she explained.

Based on the NIA’s initial monitoring, no widespread damage to rice crops has been recorded.

READ: Inday rainfall helpful for agriculture amid El Niño – DA

Most of the crops are still in the growth and tillering, or vegetative, stage, making them less sensitive to damage compared with those that are in the flowering and grain-forming stages.

“Nevertheless, the NIA continues to closely monitor water levels in dams, the condition of major irrigation facilities, and farmlands that may be affected by flooding or prolonged submergence,” the NIA statement read. /apl

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