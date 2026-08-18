Mandaue City Council condemns anti-vaccine social posts

The Department of Health (DOH) Region 7 and the Mandaue City Health Office launched the measles-rubella vaccination campaign in the city last Aug. 10. | Centers for Disease Control photo/Unsplash

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Council has passed a resolution condemning social media posts advocating against vaccination, citing their role in creating vaccine hesitancy among the public amid a low turnout in the city’s measles-rubella vaccination campaign.

The council passed the resolution following concerns raised about the low number of parents who had their children vaccinated during the Ligtas Tigdas Campaign, or Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA). City Councilor Raul “Kevin” Flores Cabahug drafted it.

The Department of Health (DOH) Region 7 and the Mandaue City Health Office launched the vaccination campaign in the city the other Monday, Aug. 10.

READ ALSO: BHWs face threats as vaccine fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

Only 10% of Mandaue City target reached

Based on Mandaue City Health Office data, the city wants to reach more than 30,000 children for vaccination. However, only about 10 percent, or roughly 3,000 children, were vaccinated during the first week of the campaign.

The data also showed that an average of 577 parents refused vaccination each day, while around 448 children were deferred or placed on hold for later vaccination.

Councilor Cabahug said that the low vaccination turnout was raised during a recent Local Health Board meeting. Officials discussed the possible impact of social media posts questioning vaccine safety or discouraging parents from having their children vaccinated.

“Very sad, ni-low gyud ang atoang vaccination rate nga ni-avail karon. (It’s very sad that our vaccination rate has dropped.) There are a lot of people who are posting anti-vaccination (messages),” Cabahug said.

Verified information about vaccines

He said that some social media posts featured incidents involving children and attributed them to vaccination even without established proof that the vaccine caused the reported incident.

Cabahug wants such cases investigated by the Department of Health so the public can be provided with verified information.

“If an investigation finds that the posts contain misinformation,” he said, the media could help inform the public of the findings.

Cabahug acknowledged that parents may naturally become concerned when they see reports involving children and vaccines. The concern becomes more serious when social media users actively campaign against vaccination.

Public health consequences

Vaccination has been used for decades to protect children from vaccine-preventable diseases, the councilor pointed out. Declining vaccination rates could increase the risk of such diseases returning.

“We respect the right of the people nga muingon sila og ‘no but mabalaka lang ta (to say no, but this is worrisome). (Vaccines) these are tested already, for decades,” Cabahug said.

The city remains concerned about the possible public health consequences if vaccination rates continue to decline.

The resolution also condemns the spread of misinformation against vaccination. It stresses the importance of immunization in preventing certain diseases, including measles.

It urges Mandaue residents to verify health information they find online and rely on health experts and credible sources.

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