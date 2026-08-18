LTO to confiscate fake plates, impound vehicles starting Sept. 1

Land Transportation Office (LTO) Chief, Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao (PNA file photo by Ben Briones)

MANILA – The Land Transportation Office (LTO) will begin a nationwide crackdown on vehicles using fake or improvised plates that copy the design of government-issued plates starting Sept. 1.

In a press conference at the LTO headquarters in Quezon City on Tuesday, LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said vehicles without authorization to use improvised plates will be impounded, while those with authorization but using counterfeit plates will have these plates confiscated.

Lacanilao said the agency has observed a rise in the online sale of improvised plates that closely imitate official LTO plates, including the QR code.

“Paulit-ulit ko pong sinasabi: pinagbabawal po ‘yan ng LTO. Wala po kaming binibigyan ng authorization na gumawa ng mga improvised na plaka na ginagaya ang plaka ng LTO o ng iba pang isyu ng gobyerno (I have repeatedly said that the LTO prohibits this. We have not given any authorization to make improvised plates that copy LTO plates or other government-issued plates),” he said.

He compared the use of fake plates to forging a driver’s license or passport, noting that some motorists use them to evade traffic enforcement cameras.

Under the guidelines, motorists who lost their plates must secure an authorization to use an improvised plate from the LTO. The improvised plate must clearly indicate “Lost Plate” or “Improvised Plate” at the bottom.

Even those with valid authorization will have their plates confiscated if these are counterfeit copies of official LTO plates.

“Kapag wala po kayong authorization to use improvised plate, i-impound ko po ang mga kotse ninyo. Pero kung kayo po ay mayroong authorization to use improvised plate, at bumili kayo doon sa online na nakikita nating ginagaya ang plaka ng LTO, kukumpiskahin namin ‘yong plaka n’yong ‘yon na peke (If you do not have authorization to use an improvised plate, I will impound your car. But if you have authorization and you bought a fake plate online that copies the LTO plate, we will confiscate it),” he said.

The LTO is coordinating with the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center to go after online sellers of fake plates and conduction stickers.

He has also directed LTO personnel to expedite the processing of authorization for motorists who declare lost plates.

The crackdown comes after a supercar once owned by actor Derek Ramsay was voluntarily surrendered to the LTO for investigation after it was seen using a plate not issued by the agency.

The registered owner and the driver, a businessman, appeared before Lacanilao on Sunday to respond to a show-cause order. The driver admitted to the violation and apologized.

The vehicle remains impounded while the investigation continues. (PNA)

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