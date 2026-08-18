Crane operator dies in Cebu City road accident; SUV driver in custody

This motorcycle (inset) collided with this SUV around 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, along A. Soriano Avenue in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City. | CDN Digital Photo/Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY – A 38-year-old crane operator died after the motorcycle he was driving collided with a sports utility vehicle (SUV) at 3:40 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, along A. Soriano Avenue in Barangay Carreta, Cebu City.

Authorities identified the victim as Jameson Cañete Argoncillo, 38, a resident of Sitio Marna, Barangay Subangdaku, Mandaue City. He worked as a crane operator at a mall in the South Road Properties (SRP) and was on his way home when the accident occurred.

An investigation by the Traffic Enforcement Unit of the Cebu City Police Office, based on witness statements, revealed that the SUV, a Toyota Fortuner, was traveling along A. Soriano Avenue towards General Maxilom Avenue.

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They identified its driver as Kevin Clint Obach, 33, of Camella Homes, Bangkal, Lapu-Lapu City.

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The victim was heading in the opposite direction, going towards SM. Initial reports indicated the motorcycle’s headlight was off.

According to Obach, the motorcycle swerved toward his vehicle. Although he attempted to evade the collision, the motorcycle struck the front of his SUV.

The impact threw the victim from his motorcycle and he landed approximately 4.5 meters away.

In an interview with CDN Digital, the victim’s wife, Margie, said that her husband worked the night shift as a crane operator and was on his way home to Subangdaku when the accident happened.

He was on his way home to Mandaue

“Padung na unta to siya uli sa amua sa Mandaue gikan sa iyang trabaho sa may SRP,” she said. (He was on his way to our home in Mandaue after his shift near the South Road Properties.)

His colleague, who identified himself only as John, said they usually headed home at 6 a.m. but sometimes left earlier if they finished their work early. John was traveling alongside Argoncillo at the time of the road accident.

“Wala nako makabantay niya, nahibong na lang ko sa ka paspas sa panghitabo,” John said. (I didn’t notice him anymore. I was just stunned by how fast it all happened.)

Authorities from the Traffic Enforcement Unit took the SUV driver into their custody. A criminal complaint of reckless imprudence resulting in homicide is being prepared against him.

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