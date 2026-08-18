DepEd urges responsible online sharing amid school shooting tragedy

RESPONSIBLE ONLINE SHARING. Education Secretary Sonny Angara answers questions from the media in an ambush interview at the Quezon City Reception House on Aug. 5, 2026. Angara on Tuesday (Aug. 18) said the minors involved in the recent shooting incident at the Junior High School campus of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University, as well as their grieving families, deserve to have their privacy and dignity protected, as the agency called for more responsible sharing of sensitive content online. (PNA photo by Robert Alfiler)

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) has called for more responsible online sharing of sensitive content to shield traumatized learners and staff from further distress.

The appeal follows a shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School (JHS) campus in Zamboanga City on Tuesday morning, which reportedly resulted in the death of a JHS learner and a child in conflict with the law.

“Let us choose compassion over clicks. Our priority must be the safety, dignity, and healing of the affected school community,” DepEd said in a statement.

“The Department of Education (DepEd) appeals to members of the media, vloggers, content creators, and the public to refrain from posting, sharing, or amplifying videos, photographs, or other sensitive material showing the incident or its aftermath.”

The DepEd said amplifying such materials online may worsen the impact of the shooting on the affected community and their loved ones.

“At this difficult time, we ask everyone to respect the privacy and dignity of the affected families, learners, school personnel, and the entire Ateneo de Zamboanga University (AdZU) community,” it said.

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara said the minors involved and their grieving families deserved to have their privacy and dignity protected.

The spread of unverified information is also discouraged while an investigation by law enforcement agencies is underway.

Angara, meanwhile, expressed his sympathies to the bereaved families following the tragic incident.

“As a father, my heart goes out to the parents who are grieving today. My sympathies are likewise with all the families affected by this tragedy, as well as the teachers, learners, and school personnel who experienced this terrible incident,” he said.

Earlier, the DepEd vowed to provide necessary psychological first aid and psychosocial support to the affected learners, staff and families. (PNA)

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