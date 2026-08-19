Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting prompts BOC inventory order, firearms probe
MANILA, Philippines – Bureau of Customs (BOC) Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno has ordered a comprehensive accounting and inventory of all firearms issued across the bureau following a shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University on Tuesday.
In a statement, Nepomuceno also directed a review of compliance with all BOC policies and issuances covering gun safety, firearm custody, transport, carrying, storage and safekeeping.
“Compliance reports from all concerned units have been required within twenty-four (24) hours,” he added.
READ: Gun allegedly used in Zamboanga school shooting issued by BOC
Nepomuceno likewise directed the concerned deputy commissioners, in coordination with the appropriate field offices, to immediately conduct a full investigation and gather all relevant documents, records, statements and other evidence related to the incident.
The BOC also instructed all concerned personnel to fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation being conducted by the proper authorities.
BOC Deputy Commissioner Nolasco Bathan, meanwhile, confirmed that one of the firearms used in the shooting incident Tuesday at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University was issued by the bureau.
READ: ‘Day of mourning’ in Zamboanga City after Ateneo shooting
“I can confirm that the gun used — the Glock — was a BOC-issued firearm, while the other one was his personal firearm but was licensed, based on verification and certification from the Philippine National Police’s Firearms and Explosives Office,” he said in an interview with reporters.
“The one issued by the BOC is the Glock pistol — the Glock 22, .40 caliber,” he added.
The firearm was issued to Lt. Lars Jalani, district commander of the Enforcement and Security Services p at the Zamboanga port and father of the suspect. Jalani has since been relieved from his post.
Two students died in the shooting incident. (PNA)
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