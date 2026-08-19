Yellow alert up for Visayas grid, no brownouts in Metro Cebu on Aug. 18

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The power situation in Metro Cebu showed signs of slight improvement after no rotational brownouts were implemented on Tuesday, Aug. 18, although the Visayas grid remained under a yellow alert as power reserves stayed tight.

The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said the Visayas grid would be under yellow alert from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The grid operator placed available capacity at 2,481 megawatts (MW), against a projected peak demand of 2,428 MW, leaving an operating margin of only 53 MW.

READ MORE: Red alert remains for Visayas grid, another day of brownouts

Wednesday’s outlook was an improvement compared to yesterday, when NGCP placed the system grid under red alert once more.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement.

NGCP said 11 power plants were on forced outage while 12 others were operating at derated capacities, leaving a total of 826.5 MW unavailable to the grid.

The outages include one plant that has been unavailable since July, three since June and seven since May. Other plants have been on forced outage since March 2026, as well as since 2025, 2024, 2023 and 2021.

The continued unavailability of Visayas’ large coal-fired power plants was among the factors behind the yellow alert.

NGCP also cited limited power imports from Mindanao, primarily because of outages of coal plants and high electricity demand in the Mindanao grid.

No rotational brownouts

Despite the tight grid conditions, Visayan Electric Co. (VECO) said no rotational brownout was implemented in its franchise area on Aug. 18.

VECO said the available generating capacity was sufficient to meet current electricity demand and maintain grid stability, allowing the utility to avoid scheduled power interruptions.

“Following the latest update on the Visayas Grid, no rotational brownout was implemented today,” VECO said in its advisory.

The utility thanked consumers for their patience, understanding, and cooperation during the recent power supply disruptions.

VECO also said it would immediately issue a new advisory through its official communication channels if there were changes in the power supply situation.

READ MORE: FUEL PRICE WATCH, Cebu – Aug.18

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