Wedding plans cut short as couple dies in Busay motorcycle crash

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The wedding plans of a Cebu City couple were cut short after they died in a motorcycle crash in Busay on Tuesday night, August 18, 2026, just weeks before they were supposed to get married in September.

John Mike Reynes Boyonas, 27, and his fiancée, Rose Ann Mae Ato Hermoso, 25, were declared dead on arrival at a private hospital after the motorcycle they were riding crashed along Cebu Tops Road near Skyline Garden Columbary in barangay Busay here.

The crash occurred past 9:35 p.m. as Boyonas, who was driving the motorcycle, was taking Hermoso home after picking her up from work at Tops, where she was a sales manager.

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The couple, who were preparing to tie the knot next month, were navigating a curved downward slope toward the Cebu Transcentral Highway when the accident happened.

Initial investigation showed that the motorcycle driver tried to avoid an incoming vehicle and veered to the side of the road while negotiating a curved, downhill section of Cebu Tops Road before crashing into a concrete post.

The impact threw the couple off the motorcycle.

Boyonas was a resident of Pungtod Alaska, Mambaling, Cebu City, while Hermoso was from Roosevelt, Barangay Busay, Cebu City.

They were rushed to a private hospital in Cebu, but both were declared dead on arrival.

Interview from the family revealed that Boyonos and Hermoso were a couple for a year now.

Boyonos proposed in April this year and both were set to get married in September.

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