‘Day of mourning’ declared in Zamboanga City after school shooting

A ‘Day of mourning’ has been declared in Zamboanga City following a school shooting incident. | INQ photo

PAGADIAN CITY, Zamboanga del Sur – Zamboanga City Mayor Khymer Adan Olaso declared a “Day of mourning” today, Aug. 19, in the city following the shooting at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School campus in Barangay Tumaga that left two two students dead.

Apart from that, Olaso ordered the suspension of classes at all levels in public and private schools across the city as the community grieves the deaths.

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Zamboanga school shooting tragedy

In a statement posted shortly after midnight, Olaso described Aug. 18 as a “very, very sad and tragic day for Zamboanga City” and extended condolences to the victims’ families, classmates, teachers and the entire school community.

“The City Government of Zamboanga mourns with profound sadness the tragic loss of two young lives. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families, loved ones, classmates, teachers, and the entire school community. Our hearts are with you in this time of unimaginable grief,” he said.

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The mayor urged residents to use the day to “grieve, pray, and reflect on the collective responsibility to protect children and uphold the sanctity of life.”

Olaso appealed to the public to remain calm, compassionate, and refrain from spreading unverified information while authorities conduct a thorough investigation.

He assured that the city government is working closely with law enforcement and concerned agencies to prioritize the safety and well-being of students and the community.

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The mayor called on Muslims and Christians to stand together in solidarity and urged leaders not to politicize the tragedy.

“Let us weep for the loss of these two children. Masakit sa akin ang nangyari dahil tatay din ako, may mga anak din ako. And I know what the parents want for their children. They want good things for their children. Nobody wants this to happen,” he said./dp

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