Pagasa monitors 3 tropical depressions within, outside PAR

Pagasa monitors three tropical depressions on Wednesday morning, August 19, 2026. DOST-Pagasa/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three tropical depressions are being monitored within and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), with one expected to affect the habagat, or southwest monsoon, next week.

As of Wednesday morning, August 19, the weather systems were being tracked over the Philippine Sea and waters west and east of the country.

Tropical Depression Neneng remains inside PAR

Tropical Depression Neneng was the only one inside PAR as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, located 555 kilometers east-northeast of Itbayat, Batanes.

It had maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

READ: Tropical Depression Neneng forms in PAR; habagat rains to persist

Pagasa said Neneng is not expected to directly affect the country’s weather as it moves generally west-northwestward toward Taiwan.

The system may reach Taiwan’s eastern coast between Thursday afternoon, August 20, and Friday morning, August 21.

Neneng is expected to remain a tropical depression for the next 36 hours before weakening into a remnant low over or near Taiwan.

Pagasa said earlier weakening into a remnant low remains possible.

READ: Cebu to see isolated rains, moderate winds due to habagat

Two systems outside PAR

Another tropical depression was located 805 km west of Extreme Northern Luzon as of 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Pagasa said the system is expected to move toward southern mainland China and is not likely to directly affect the Philippines.

A third tropical depression was monitored 3,015 km east of northeastern Mindanao at the same time.

The system is moving slowly westward and may strengthen the habagat, bringing more rain to parts of the country next week.

READ: Habagat rains to persist through Friday but less intense

Habagat continues to affect Luzon, parts of Visayas

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon will continue to bring rains over Luzon and western parts of the Visayas on Wednesday.

Pagasa said Aklan and Antique may experience rain from the monsoon, while other parts of the Visayas and Mindanao may have generally fair weather with isolated thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall of 100 to 200 millimeters is expected over Zambales, Occidental Mindoro, and Bataan due to the prevailing habagat.

Metro Manila, La Union, Benguet, Pangasinan, Ilocos Sur, Abra, Tarlac, Pampanga, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, and Oriental Mindoro may receive 50 to 100 millimeters of rain.

Pagasa warned that the expected rainfall could trigger flooding and landslides in affected areas.

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