PNP: ‘Stop spreading school shooting videos’

Ateneo de Zamboanga

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. appealed to the public on Wednesday to stop spreading sensitive videos of the fatal shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) Junior High School, which took place on August 18, 2026.

In a statement, Nartatez said, “We appeal to everyone to refrain from sharing or reposting the videos and photos of the incident. These materials can cause further distress to the victims, their families and the public, and may also interfere with the ongoing investigation.”

“This is an unfortunate incident that should be treated with utmost sensitivity, especially that there were minors involved in the content. Let us all be compassionate over this tragedy and it starts by showing respect and becoming responsible netizens,” added Nartatez.

READ: Ateneo de Zamboanga school shooting: 2 students dead

Zamboanga school shooting videos tracked

The spread of sensitive videos of the fatal shooting incident is also being monitored by the PNP, according to Nartatez.

“The PNP-ACG and other concerned units were already directed to monitor and report the spread of sensitive videos online,” he said.

Police said the shooting was carried out by a Grade 9 student wielding two pistols, killing a Grade 10 student before supposedly turning the firearms on himself.

Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla previously confirmed that the shooter had livestreamed the act on his social media account..

READ: Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

The PNP chief assured that the national police force continued to work with the Department of Education to ensure the safety of schools across the country.

“We have to dig deeper into this matter, especially that this is not the first time that this tragedy happened,” Nartatez said, alluding to the June 22 shooting incident at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City which killed three students.

“Our focus is to check if there’s a pattern or identify intervention measures to prevent the repeat of this kind of incident,” he added. /mr

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP