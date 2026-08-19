Peso falls to new record low, nears P62/$1
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso approaches 62 per dollar during early trading amid rising market volatility, plunging to a new record low on Wednesday.
According to data from the Bankers Association of the Philippines, the currency opened at 61.85 per dollar and weakened to an intraday low of 61.995 as of 9 a.m.
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The decline surpassed the previous record low of 61.85 reached on July 24. /pai
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