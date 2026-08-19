Partner finds boyfriend dead with gunshot wounds inside Argao home

A man was found dead with gunshot wounds in home in Argao. | Contributed photo

Cebu City, Philippines — A 39-year-old man was found dead by his live-in partner in Upper Ticoy, Barangay Bogo, Argao, at around 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 18.

The victim was identified as “Joseph,” 39, and his partner as “Edna,” 32; both were residents of the same area.

The Argao Municipal Police Station received a call from Bogo Barangay Captain Edgar Famat reporting the discovery of a dead person in the area.

Police immediately responded to the scene and found the victim being attended to by Argao Rescue personnel.

He was rushed to Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital for treatment but was declared dead by the attending physician.

READ: Habal-habal driver found dead in creek at Mandaue-Consolacion border

Found dead with gunshot wounds

According to the initial police investigation and the statement provided by the victim’s partner, she had been inside their home preparing dinner.

She went to the kitchen to get rice, but upon returning, she found her partner lying lifeless on the ground.

She immediately called for help from rescue responders.

Police are continuing their investigation into the incident to determine exactly what happened, as the victim sustained gunshot wounds to his body.

READ: Man found dead along farm road in Ilocos Sur

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP