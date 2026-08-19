Remulla urges Congress: Amend ‘Robin Padilla law’

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — Secretary Jonvic Remulla of the Department of the Interior and Local Government is calling on Congress to amend the “Robin Padilla law” and make the possession of loose firearms non-bailable.

“The Robin Padilla Law, which extinguished culpability and made it a bailable offense, has led to a surge in crimes precisely because (possession of) loose firearms is a bailable offense,” Remulla said in a press briefing in Camp Crame.

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The “Robin Padilla Law” refers to Republic Act No. 11766, which amended the Philippines’ firearms law, RA 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

“I call upon Congress to make laws that make it once again non-bailable, that make it once again preventable,” he added./dp

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