DOH: Vaccine fears, social media fuel low measles-rubella uptake in CV

The Department of Health (DOH) Region 7 and the Mandaue City Health Office launched the measles-rubella vaccination campaign in the city last Aug. 10. | Centers for Disease Control photo/Unsplash

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Health in Central Visayas urged parents to rely on health professionals instead of social media posts, as vaccine fears help keep measles-rubella vaccination coverage in the region at just 12 percent.

Dr. Faith Curaraton, regional National Immunization Program coordinator and medical officer of the DOH-7, said health workers continue to encounter parents who refuse vaccination because of information they have seen online, even as the region tries to vaccinate 630,214 children aged 6 months to 59 months under its supplemental immunization campaign.

The DOH wants to reach at least 95 percent coverage by the end of the campaign on August 28.

Parents’ vaccine fears

Curaraton acknowledged that many parents have become fearful about vaccination, with some citing social media posts when health workers approach them.

“Tinuod, no, na daghan kaayo ang mga ginikanan na nahadlok karon,” Curaraton said during a news media forum on August 18. (Many parents are indeed afraid now.)

She said health workers have encountered parents who specifically cite Facebook or other social media platforms as the reason for refusing vaccination.

“Moingon gyud sila, ‘Dili sa among area lugar tungod sa ilang nakita sa Facebook,’ or nakita sa social media,” Curaraton said. (They tell us, “Not in our area because of what they saw on Facebook,” or what they saw on social media.)

READ: 31% of kids in Eastern Visayas get vaccination vs measles, rubella

‘Ask health workers, not social media’

Curaraton urged parents who encounter conflicting claims online to bring their questions to doctors, nurses, midwives, and other health workers at government health facilities.

“If you have those opinions daan, it’s better to ask the right person, which are ang atong doctors, atong nurses, atong midwives na naa sa health centers or facilities nato,” she said.

(If you already have those opinions, it is better to ask the right people, such as our doctors, nurses, and midwives in our health centers or facilities.)

She said health workers should maintain two-way communication with parents, particularly those who remain uncertain about vaccination.

“You just have to reach out pud sa atoa, so communication is always two-way,” Curaraton said. (You just have to reach out to us, so communication always goes both ways.)

She said parents should not hesitate to report concerns after vaccination because the DOH maintains a system for monitoring and reporting adverse events following immunization.

“We are actually monitoring them,” she said.

READ: US school vaccination rates fall as exemptions hit record high

What parents can expect after vaccination

Curaraton said some children may experience temporary reactions after receiving the measles-rubella vaccine.

These may include pain at the injection site, fever, and rashes, she said.

Pain at the injection site may last for about a day or two, while fever may occur for one night or into the second day. Rashes may last around two to three days, she said.

Parents who notice adverse events should contact their nearest health worker or health facility so the incident can undergo proper monitoring and reporting.

Curaraton also said parents should allow children to rest if they feel weak after vaccination.

The children covered by the current campaign range from 6 months to 59 months old, meaning most are not yet in formal school, although some attend daycare.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccine fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

Why another measles-rubella shot?

The DOH campaign has also raised questions among parents whose children already received routine measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines.

Curaraton said the Philippines already provides routine MMR vaccination, with doses given during infancy. The vaccine protects against measles, mumps and rubella.

The supplemental campaign, however, aims to close immunity gaps by reaching children who may have missed routine vaccinations or have inadequate protection.

Curaraton said health workers have encountered children who have not received even a single routine vaccine dose.

“Daghan sad kitang nakita down the ground na maski isa ka bakuna, wala,” she said. (We have also seen on the ground that some children have not received even a single vaccine dose.)

She said the additional campaign aims to increase protection and reduce the possibility of disease transmission.

Region still far from 95 percent target

The DOH’s 12 percent coverage means Central Visayas remains 83 percentage points short of its 95 percent target, based on the figure.

Curaraton said during the forum. The target covers 630,214 children across the region.

“Layo kayo ta sa 95 percent,” Curaraton said. (We are still far from 95 percent.)

She said reaching high coverage matters because an unvaccinated child can contribute to transmission if exposed to measles or rubella.

“So we want the transmission to be closed,” she said.

The DOH will continue the supplemental immunization campaign until August 28, while routine immunization remains available through health centers. ###

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