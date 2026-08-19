Cebu City Council junks SM Arena’s amusement tax exemption request

Councilor Dave Tumulak | Sangguniang Panlungsod Cebu City – Secretariat

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council denied SM Seaside Cebu Arena’s request for a five-year amusement tax exemption, citing the potential loss of city revenues that could otherwise support public services.

The Sangguniang Panlungsod rejected the request during its regular session on Tuesday, Aug. 18, after Councilor Dave Tumulak, chairman of the Budget and Finance Committee, moved to deny the application.

“Granting the request of five years would result in the reduction of anticipated amusement tax revenues, thereby potentially impairing the city’s capacity to provide and sustain programs in education, health, and other public services,” Tumulak said in moving to deny the request.

The motion received a second and passed without objection.

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The council’s action came despite a legal opinion from the Cebu City Legal Office finding no legal impediment to granting the exemption under the city’s existing tax ordinance.

Legal office found exemption legally permissible

In an Aug. 10 opinion submitted to the council, the City Legal Office said Cebu City already had the authority to grant amusement tax exemptions through legislation.

The opinion cited Section 192 of Republic Act No. 7160, or the Local Government Code of 1991, which allows local government units to grant tax exemptions, incentives or relief through duly enacted ordinances.

The city subsequently enacted City Tax Ordinance No. CXL, which provides a five-year amusement tax exemption for qualified “Pioneer Business Establishments in the Tourism Industry.”

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The ordinance defines a pioneer business establishment as a business enterprise whose place of amusement counts as one of its kind and the first of its kind established in Cebu City.

The legal office said SM Arena had substantially complied with the documentary requirements under the ordinance.

These included its formal application, a certification from the Cebu City Tourism Commission recognizing the SM Seaside Cebu Arena as a Pioneer Business Establishment, a Tourism Commission board resolution recommending the exemption, and the necessary corporate authority supporting the application.

“Accordingly, there exists sufficient legal basis under City Tax Ordinance No. CXL for the favorable consideration of the application,” the legal opinion said.

The office, however, clarified that the exemption did not automatically take effect simply because the applicant had meet the requirements.

The ordinance states that the exemption “may be granted,” giving the appropriate legislative authority discretion over whether to approve the application.

“Consequently, there appears to be no legal impediment to the approval of the request, should the competent authority determine that the grant of the exemption is consistent with the Ordinance and the public interest,” the legal office said.

Revenue loss drove council denial

For the Budget and Finance Committee, however, the potential fiscal impact weighed against granting the five-year exemption.

Tumulak said approving the request would reduce the city’s anticipated amusement tax collections and could affect its ability to sustain government programs.

The committee’s position focused on the city’s fiscal interest rather than on whether SM Arena qualified for the exemption under the existing ordinance.

The City Legal Office itself noted that the committee could impose or recommend implementation measures such as a fiscal impact assessment, periodic reporting, monitoring requirements or a memorandum of agreement to safeguard the city’s financial interests.

Those measures, however, do not form part of the substantive qualifications for the exemption under the ordinance, the legal office said.

Request referred to legal office in June

The council had earlier referred SM Arena’s request to the City Legal Office through a resolution during its June 30 session.

The referral asked the legal office to determine whether a conflict existed between national tax laws and the Cebu City Tax Code regarding the requested five-year amusement tax exemption.

The legal office concluded that no such conflict existed.

It explained that the amusement tax in question constitutes a local tax, governed by the Local Government Code and the city’s tax ordinance, rather than a national tax governed by the National Internal Revenue Code.

The legal office also stressed that its opinion did not constitute approval of the exemption.

Its assessment relied on the documents and representations submitted by SM Arena and did not determine the factual accuracy of the Tourism Commission’s certification that the arena qualified as a pioneer business establishment.

“Such action remains subject to applicable laws, existing ordinances, auditing, accounting, budgeting, and other relevant government regulations,” the legal office said.

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