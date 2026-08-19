P10K retirement incentive for Cebu brgy animal health aides reinstated

Barangay Animal Health Aides across Cebu gather for the 2026 BAHA Congress on August 18. CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Retiring Barangay Animal Health Aides (BAHA) in Cebu will again receive a P10,000 cash incentive from the provincial government.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro announced the reinstatement during the 2026 BAHA Congress on Tuesday, August 18, at the IEC Convention Center Cebu.

She said the incentive was part of the provincial government’s support for BAHA workers, who provided animal health services and assisted farmers in protecting livestock and poultry.

“I want it to be our Provincial Government’s simple way of saying: Salamat. We remember your service, and we honor it. Kay dili man pwede nga human ninyo og serbisyo, kalimtan lang nato ang inyong contribution,” Baricuatro said.

(I want it to be our Provincial Government’s simple way of saying: Thank you. We remember your service, and we honor it. We cannot simply forget your contribution after you have completed your service.)

Congress returns afte 7 years

The congress brought together around 800 BAHA representatives from across Cebu for training and lectures on animal health, disease prevention, and livestock and poultry production.

The gathering marked the return of the provincial BAHA Congress after a seven-year hiatus, and it was organized by the Provincial Veterinary Office, headed by Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Mary Rose Vincoy.

Sessions covered livestock and poultry protection, biosecurity for backyard swine, poultry production and disease management, veterinary documents for animal movement, and cattle production and management.

Baricuatro noted how BAHA workers support the province’s food security efforts by helping farmers maintain the health of livestock and poultry raised in local communities.

“I dream of a Cebu that can produce more of its own food. A Cebu where our farmers and fisherfolk can earn better. A Cebu where agriculture is not seen as a last option, but as a real opportunity for our families and our young people,” she said.

She also emphasized the range of services BAHA workers provide in their communities, from helping farmers respond to animal health concerns to supporting vaccination, monitoring, and rabies prevention efforts.

Officers sworn in

During the congress, Baricuatro led the oath-taking of the new BAHA Federation officers and said the provincial government would continue the congress annually.

The Top 10 Outstanding BAHA Associations were also recognized during the gathering.

Other officials present were Vice Governor Glenn Soco, Board Members Lakambini Reluya, Celestino Martinez III, Nilo Seno, Alfie Ouano and Stanley Caminero, and Department of the Interior and Local Government Provincial Director Jesus Sastrillo.

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