Remulla: Zamboanga school shooter may have been influenced by Roblox

Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla

MANILA, Philippines — The perpetrator of the fatal Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) Junior High School shooting may have been influenced by Roblox, a massive and controversial online gaming platform, according to Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla.

During a press briefing in Camp Crame on Wednesday, Remulla said, “We still have to do [a] forensic examination on the gadgets of the shooter. Hindi pa natin alam with certainty (We still don’t know with certainty).”

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“But, it is with great degree of confidence that he was influenced by the game of Roblox again because of the manner in which he did it. Roblox in itself is not a dangerous game. It is the chat group that is inside it. Doon nagkakaroon ng radicalization (That’s where radicalization comes in),” he added.

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