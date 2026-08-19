Omega Active hosts the first ever Omega Pickleball Cup

Omega Active joins the pickleball heat as it hosted its first ever Omega Pickleball Cup at State of Mind Pickleball Courts, Mandaue City, Cebu on August 15, 2026. The cup included teams in both men’s and women’s doubles division vying for the podium finish in the beginner and intermediate categories.

Cebu is without a doubt one of the pickleball hotspots in the country today. From makeshift courts to premium tournament hubs, the city has it. Cebu’s pickleball community has been steadily growing over the past few months, with players across all fields and ages slowly getting into their fitness era through the sport.

With its simple rules, easy-to-learn game mechanics, and highly social nature, it easily became a sport that anyone can pick up and enjoy. It connects people, encourage an active lifestyle, and makes it easy for any Cebuano to hop in the game and enjoy the thrill in their first rally.

Players competed in beginner and intermediate categories for men’s and women’s doubles throughout the one-day tournament. | Photo by Hans Ponce, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

“Pickleball creates relationship, camaraderie, and connections. The sport integrates Omega’s mission for the people which is to ‘continue to keep moving with Omega’” — Mary Rose Anne Enoc, Senior Brand Associate – Omega Active

Active lifestyle with Omega Active

Without a doubt, Cebu is an ideal destination for sports tourism in the country. From local and international marathons and pickleball tournaments to inter-barangay cups, Cebu has the capacity to host a wide range of sporting events. As more sports enthusiasts continue to emerge across Cebu, the demand for a sport brands and competitive sport teams also continues to grow.

Omega Active is the newest brand under Omega Pain Killer focusing on sports apparel, in-house sports teams, and the organization of sport tournaments. Through its initiative, Omega Active focuses on encouraging people to prioritize movement, create relationships, and live an active lifestyle through sports.

Pickleball enthusiasts came together at State of Mind Pickleball Court, Mandaue City, Cebu for Omega Active’s first-ever pickleball cup. | Photo by Hans Ponce, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Starting the previous year, the brand has begun building and supporting its own sport teams. Omega Active now has its own pickleball team and dragon boat racing team representing the brand in various competitions within and outside Cebu. Omega Active’s senior brand associate Mary Rose Enoc highlighted that through hosting tournaments and developing their own teams, Omega is slowly building its name across the sporting space.

A pain-free movement

Omega Active’s first ever pickleball cup made it easy for the participants to move without worries. Living up to its tagline “Born to move. Tuloy and galaw with Omega”, the brand made sure that players were given the utmost comfort and a pain-free game with the support of its products.

While players recover from their games, Omega Sprayer moved around the venue with the Omega Advanced Spray, helping relieve joint and muscle pains after each game.

To help participants move with ease, free Omega liniment sprays and massages were given to participants for a pain-free and more comfortable game. | Photo by Hans Ponce, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

Aside from its Advanced Spray, Omega also made sure that participants can relax and relieve their muscle pains through their dedicated recovery area where free massages were offered. The massages used Omega Pain Killer Pro infused with coconut oil, which was designed to provide a smooth and easy massage experience while helping give players a soothing and cooling sensation after their matches.

Photo by Hans Ponce, CDN Digital BrandRoom Correspondent

As Omega Active concludes its first Pickleball cup, more is yet to come as it continues to develop more teams and host more tournaments. In an exclusive interview with CDN Digital, Omega Active is excited to share that it will host a much larger Pickleball tournament during the upcoming Sinulog season. The Omega Sinulog Pickleball Cup will feature local and international players, bringing in bigger and better prizes.

Stay tuned and follow Omega Active for more updates. The next tournament may just be coming to a court near you.

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