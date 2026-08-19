After Zamboanga shooting, experts push 3-act response to school violence

School violence | FILE PHOTO

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In the wake of the Ateneo de Zamboanga University shooting and other recent attacks, authorities and safety experts have issued new protocols for schools to prevent violence, handle active shooters, and limit online harm.

The statements from the Psychological Association of the Philippines (PAP), the Philippine United Emergency Rescue Services Alliance (PUERSA), and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) point to three critical stages of school-violence response: prevention before an attack, survival during an emergency, and responsible action online after violence occurs.

The CICC issued its statement following the Aug. 18, 2026, shooting inside Ateneo de Zamboanga University, where it said it was monitoring social media activity related to the incident, including footage of the shooting.

READ: After Zamboanga shooting, Pam orders tighter security in Cebu schools

The agency said it was coordinating with Meta to have the videos taken down, warning that continued circulation could cause public panic or give the violence additional attention.

The CICC also appealed to netizens not to share or repost footage from the shooting.

“Sa mga magulang, bantayan po natin ang aktibidad ng ating mga anak sa social media at gaming platforms, lalo na ang mga menor de edad. Panatilihin natin ang bukas na komunikasyon sa ating mga tahanan. Alamin natin kung ano ang kanilang pinapanood, sinusundan, at kinokonsumo online.”

(Parents, let us monitor our children’s activities on social media and gaming platforms, especially minors. Let us maintain open communication at home. Know what they watch, follow, and consume online.)

READ: Zamboanga city school shooting: Latest updates

PREVENTION: Violence starts before an attack

The PAP, meanwhile, called for a holistic approach to school violence prevention, and that serious violence among children and adolescents rarely stems from a single cause.

The group issued its statement in response to a June 22, 2026, school shooting in Tacloban City, expressing solidarity with the families, students, teachers, school personnel, and communities affected by the incident.

PAP said psychological science points to interactions among developmental, relational, social, community, digital, cultural, and societal factors in the emergence of serious violence.

It called for trauma-informed support for affected communities, stronger protective factors, comprehensive school mental health systems, and coordinated action among families, schools, communities, professionals, and other systems of care.

The group said prevention must begin before violence occurs by strengthening the relationships, environments, institutions, and systems that shape children’s lives.

READ: Ateneo de Zamboanga tragedy: Marcos orders probe into school shooting

SURVIVAL: Know what to do during an attack

For those caught in an active-shooter situation, PUERSA reiterated the Run, Hide, Fight emergency response framework.

The first option, when possible, involves running to safety. PUERSA advises people to know potential escape routes, leave belongings behind, keep their hands visible, and help others escape if they can do so safely. Once people a safe location, they should call 911.

If escape is not possible, people should hide in a location outside the shooter’s view and lock or barricade doors with available furniture. PUERSA also advises turning off lights, silencing electronic devices, remaining quiet, and staying below windows.

Fighting should remain a last resort, PUERSA said, and only when a person’s life faces imminent danger.

The guide advises those who must fight to act aggressively and use available objects, such as chairs or fire extinguishers, to disrupt or disable the attacker.

The guidance also emphasizes what people should do when law enforcement arrives.

They should remain calm and follow instructions, keep their hands visible and empty, avoid sudden movements or screaming, and provide information when asked.

READ: PNP tracking spread of videos of deadly Ateneo de Zamboanga shooting

The CICC’s intervention expands emergency response beyond the physical scene to address what happens after violent footage reaches social media.

The agency said it was monitoring online activities related to the Ateneo shooting and coordinating with relevant agencies and stakeholders to track online activity and take appropriate action.

Its warning against reposting footage reflects concern that graphic videos can continue circulating long after an attack and expose wider audiences, including children, to violent material.

The CICC also urged parents to pay attention to what minors consume online, including content on social media and gaming platforms, while maintaining open communication at home.

The three statements collectively highlight that school safety extends beyond securing school premises.

Prevention requires schools, families, and communities to strengthen protective environments and mental health support. Emergency preparedness requires students and school personnel to understand how to react when violence occurs. Online response requires the public to avoid amplifying violent material and authorities to monitor and address harmful digital activity.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP