Subpoenas on Taguig projects docs already issued, says Lacson

Alan Peter Cayetano and Panfilo “Ping” Lacson—PHOTOS BY NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Panfilo Lacson said Wednesday that the Office of the Ombudsman has already issued subpoenas to some government agencies for documents linked to the alleged anomalies in infrastructure and reclamation projects in Taguig City.

The Ombudsman’s fact-finding investigation is ongoing and that subpoenas have been sent to the Land Registration Authority, Taguig Registry of Deeds, Department of Public Works and Highways, and Philippine Reclamation Authority, according to Lacson.

READ: 2 suspected Taguig ‘ghost’ projects flagged by Lacson

“May subpoena na pinalabas ang Ombudsman sa Land Registration Authority, Registry of Deeds ng Taguig, at sa DPWH, pati sa PRA,” Lacson said in an interview with dzBB.

(“The Ombudsman has issued subpoenas to the Land Registration Authority, the Taguig Registry of Deeds, the DPWH, and the PRA.)

The senator said his office also submitted 10 title numbers to help investigators determine the registered owners of properties involved in the probe.

“Lahat na documents kasi pinadala din namin ang 10 title numbers na nakuha namin so kailangan tingnan kung kanino nakatitulo ito. Yan ang subpoena na alam kong huling naipalabas ng Ombudsman, at least sa fact-finding nila para magkaroon ng basehan sa kanilang preliminary investigation,” he added.

(We also sent them all the documents, including the 10 title numbers we obtained, so they need to determine who these properties are registered under. These are the latest subpoenas that I know the Ombudsman has issued, at least as part of its fact-finding to establish a basis for its preliminary investigation.”

READ: Lacson turns over evidence from Taguig infra projects probe to Ombudsman

Lacson said one of the eight reclamation sites covered by the investigation had already been completed, while the other seven remained ongoing.

Based on PRA data provided to Lacson, the reclamation activities date back to 2007 and cover at least 85 hectares.

Taguig projects subopena

The Inquirer also sought confirmation and more details from the Office of the Ombudsman regarding the said subpoenas but has yet to receive a response as of posting time.

The probe stemmed from Lacson’s allegations of irregularities in Taguig projects, and said his office turned over documentary and testimonial evidence to the Ombudsman.

Lacson said the documents could support possible cases involving plunder, malversation and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Lacson’s feud with Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter Cayetano prompted Lacson’s probe in Taguig, the political bailiwick of the Cayetanos.

READ: Cayetano tells Dizon to resist pressure in Taguig projects probe

Lacson has accused the projects of involving alleged anomalies, including reclamation works purportedly disguised as flood-control or slope-protection projects.

Cayetano, however, has denied Lacson’s allegeations and defended the lakeshore developments./dp

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