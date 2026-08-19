Another day of brownouts as Visayas grid faces its 10th red alert

A transmission tower of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines is seen in this undated photo. (Photo courtesy of NGCP)

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Consumers across the Visayas should brace for another day of possible power interruptions Wednesday, Aug. 19 after the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) declared a red alert over the region’s grid.

It is the 10th such alert this August, signifying that power supply may fall short of consumer demand during peak hours.

In an advisory issued at 2 p.m. on August 19, 2026, NGCP placed the Visayas grid under red alert from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., with yellow alerts bookending that window from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and again from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

READ: Yellow alert up for Visayas grid, no brownouts in Metro Cebu on Aug. 18

The grid operator reported available capacity of 2,481 megawatts against a peak demand pegged at the exact same figure — 2,481MW — leaving essentially no buffer to absorb any additional strain on the system.

A red alert is declared when power supply is insufficient to meet both consumer demand and the grid’s regulating requirement, raising the risk of manual load-dropping or rotating brownouts.

A yellow alert, meanwhile, signals that the system’s operating margin is too thin to cover contingency requirements, such as the sudden tripping of a major plant.

NGCP attributed the razor-thin supply situation to a combination of plant outages and rising demand.

READ: End to Visayas power woes possible by Aug. 30 – NGCP

Among these was the unavailability of the Visayas’ large coal-fired units, which normally supply substantial baseload capacity to the region.

Compounding the shortfall was limited power importation from Mindanao, itself constrained by coal plant outages and high system demand on that island.

NGCP also cited a 53MW increase in forecasted demand at 7 p.m., along with the outage of two smaller units, PowerBarge (PB) 101 U2 and PB101 U4, each capable of generating 5.6MW, as additional factors behind the red alert declaration.

As of August 2026, 11 power plants were on forced outage.

Beyond that, outages have persisted for varying lengths of time across multiple plants: one plant has been down since July, three since June, seven since May, one since March, three since 2025, two since 2024, two since 2023, and one plant has remained offline since 2021.

On top of the forced outages, 12 additional plants were running at derated, or reduced, capacities.

Altogether, NGCP said a combined 819.6MW of generating capacity remains unavailable to the grid.

The repeated alerts underscore longstanding concerns over aging power infrastructure and delayed plant rehabilitation in the Visayas, with red and yellow alerts becoming an increasingly familiar occurrence this year.

Residents and businesses in the region were urged to conserve electricity during peak hours, particularly between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., to help ease pressure on the grid.

NGCP said it continues to coordinate with power plant operators to expedite the return of forced-outage units and monitor the situation closely as it manages supply across the Visayas grid.

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