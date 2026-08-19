Fatal crash cuts short marriage plans: How grieving kin cope with loss

John Mike Boyonas and his fianceé Rose Ann Heyrosa | Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Despite their marriage next month being cut short by their death, the grieving families of the couple, who died in a late-evening crash along Tops Road in Barangay Busay, Cebu City on Tuesday, August 18, sought solace in the belief that their son and daughter are now together staying beside God.

“Nalipay ra ko nga naa na sa kiliran sa Ginoo ang duha ug nanag-uban sila,” Manilyn, the mother of the supposed groom, John Mike Boyonas, 27.

(She is just grateful that they (the couple) are now together at the side of God.)

READ: Wedding plans cut short as couple dies in Busay motorcycle crash

John Mike and his supposed bride, Rose Ann Heyrosa, 25, died in a motorcycle crash along Tops Road as they tried to evade a vehicle at a curved portion of the road. John Mike lost control of the motorcycle, which slammed into a concrete post at the side of the road.

“Bea,” the sister John Mike, described his and Rose Ann’s relationship as “the perfect match.”

In an off-camera interview, “Bea,” said that they never heard the couple fighting over anything—they were, in a sense, a “perfect match.”

She said she always remembered how affectionate the couple was, especially when their “monthsary” would arrive.

“Sweet kaayu na sila Ma’am uy, kada monthsary ana nila di jud na sila makalimot ug celebrate pinaagi sa pagkaon sa gawas,” she said.

(They are so sweet. They would not forget their monthsary and would always celebrate it by eating outside.)

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“Pinangga pud jud kaayu na siya sa akong brother in law maam. Pirmi jud maghunahuna unsa’y ikalipay sa babae labaw natong pagplano niya og proposal,” Bea said.

(My brother-in-law really loves her. He always thought about how to make her happy especially when he planned for his proposal.)

It was learned that they had been a couple for a year and got engaged on April 4, 2026.

Manilyn, John Mike’s mother, said that despite the short duration of their relationship and the speed at which they decided to marry, she could clearly see the love and happiness shared by the two.

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“Maayu gyud ilang pagpuyo kay naa man sila sa Ginoo nagalagad. Center man jud nila ang Ginoo. Unya nakit-an jud nako nga malipayon silang duha,” she said.

(Their relationship was really good because they are there serving the Lord. The Lord is really their center. And we can see that they are really happy.)

Manilyn said that her son was a full-time Baptist pastor while her supposed to be daughter was a sales manager of Tops.

John Mike was fetching Rose Ann from Tops and were heading home when they met their untimely death.

Manilyn said that her son converted to the Baptist faith and she really saw her son’s dedication to serving the Lord.

“Nalipay jud ko nga nisulod siya ana nga relihiyon kay mualagad jud sila sa Ginoo. Makita jud nako nga mangagni niya ug misaysay jud siya sa kuan sa Ginoo,” she said.

(I was really happy that he entered the religion because he was willing to serve the Lord. I really saw his passion to serve the Lord.)

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