Abra Weavers to represent MPBL in 2026–2027 EASL season

Abra Solid North Weavers team huddling | Abra Solid North Weavers Facebook photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Abra Solid North Weavers are set to take the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) to the international stage after being named the league’s official representative in the 2026–27 East Asia Super League (EASL) season.

The historic partnership between the MPBL and EASL was announced recently, paving the way for the reigning MPBL champions to compete against some of Asia’s top professional clubs. Abra is expected to see action in Cebu this October as part of the EASL campaign.

The partnership marks the MPBL’s first official affiliation with an international basketball organization and gives the Abra franchise a chance to showcase Filipino basketball on a bigger stage.

EASL features top clubs from the Japan B.LEAGUE, Korean Basketball League (KBL), P. LEAGUE+ in Taiwan, and Macau SAR in a home-and-away competition.

“This is a proud moment for the MPBL,” said MPBL Founder and Chairman Manny Pacquiao.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create opportunities for Filipino basketball to continue growing. This partnership aligns perfectly with that vision. We are excited to join forces with the EASL and look forward to this new chapter together.”

MPBL Commissioner Emmerson Oreta said the partnership reflects the league’s growth and the improving competitiveness of its teams.

“This partnership is a reflection of the MPBL’s growing stature, not just in the Philippines, but across Asia,” Oreta said.

Abra Weavers

The Weavers earned their international opportunity after a remarkable rise since joining the MPBL in 2024. Abra captured the league championship in just its second season, establishing itself as one of the MPBL’s top teams.

“We are delighted to welcome both the MPBL and the Abra Weavers to the EASL family,” said EASL CEO Henry Kerins.

READ: A champion in its second year, Abra Weavers now the new standard of MPBL excellence

“Abra has quickly established itself as one of the Philippines’ strongest clubs, and we’re excited to see them compete against Asia’s best.”

Abra will join other debuting teams in the 2026–27 EASL season, including B.LEAGUE champion Nagasaki Velca, KBL finalist Goyang Sono Skygunners, Macau SAR champion Macau Hou Chon, and P. LEAGUE+’s TSG GhostHawks.

What makes it more exciting is that the games will likely be held here in Cebu, at the SM Seaside Arena, which the EASL officials already confirmed months before this announcement.

READ: Cebu Greats brace for final two elimination-round games in MPBL

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