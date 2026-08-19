Laoag to host first Ironman 70.3 race in 2027

Laoag City welcome arc | Wikipedia photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two weeks after the successful staging of the Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu Cebu, the Sunrise Events Inc. (SEI) and the Ironman Philippines officially announced the “Ironman 70.3 Laoag, Ilocos Norte.”

SEI and Ironman Philippines President Princess Galura officially announced the latest addition of this international triathlon series here in the Philippines through her social media account.

Ironman race 2027

The race date is on March 14, 2027, marking Ironman Philippines’ fourth 70.3 race, excluding the full Ironman race and several 5150 and sprint races held throughout the country.

“We at Ironman and Sunrise Events are very happy and delighted to bring the Ironman brand on the Sunshine City of the Philippines, Laoag, for the first time in 2027. We’re very thankful for the LGU of Laoag for welcoming us, and we look forward to welcome triathletes there,” said Galura.

“We are also very confident that Laoag will do great in organizing this race. We always look on a scalable event, and we know that Laoag will be able to accommodate both the participants of the Ironkids and Ironman, as well as the parents and supporters.”

READ: Beyond the finish line: People who showed up for Ironman 70.3 Lapu-Lapu

Laoag

Recently, SEI and Ironman Philippines successfully staged its 12th edition of the Ironman Lapu-Lapu Cebu on August 9, at the Mactan Newtown wherein over 1,400 triathletes from over 40 countries competed.

Meanwhile, Laoag, a well-known tourist destination in the northern Philippines is capable of reaching this kind of number because of its famous tourist spots such as its La Paz Sand Dunes and Sinking Bell Tower, along with its centuries-old churches and the neighboring towns that also boasts its own attractions.

In 2025, Laoag also hosted the Palarong Pambansa wherein 15,000 athletes converged in the city for the weeklong meet, making it capable of hosting an international triathlon race.

READ: Laoag village transforms idle lots into agro-tourism flower farm

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP