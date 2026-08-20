Cebu Province rebrands annual festival as ‘Halad sa Pagtuo’

In August 2025, the “Pasundayag sa Pagtuo” procession began at the Cebu Provincial Capitol grounds (in photo) and ended at Plaza Independencia. | Photo from Cebu Province/FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu Province’s annual religious and cultural celebration will take on a new name this year as the provincial government shifts its focus toward faith traditions.

Now called “Halad sa Pagtuo,” the August 29, 2026 celebration will feature a procession of carrozas bearing the patron saints of participating towns, followed by presentations of local festivals.

Fiestas to the city

Provincial tourism head Rowena Montecillo said Halad sa Pagtuo will follow the concept of last year’s Pasundayag sa Pagtuo and Pasidungog, which showcased Cebu’s fiesta traditions and devotion to local patron saints.

READ: Cebu’s Pasundayag and Pasidungog in August—here’s what to expect

“The idea behind it is to bring the town fiestas into the city, so people can experience the main highlights of a fiesta—especially the procession and the Mass,” Montecillo said in Cebuano.

The festival was renamed at the request of Governor Pamela Baricuatro, who wanted the celebration to give emphasis to Cebu’s religious and cultural heritage, Montecillo said.

After the procession, participants will gather for other activities, including presentations of selected festivals from different local government units.

“There is no contest. It is just going to be a plain presentation of their festivals,” Montecillo said.

READ: Festival of Festivals: Guv eyes P1 million subsidy for contingents

What to expect?

The festivities are scheduled to begin between 2:30 and 3 p.m. on August 29, with 51 carrozas traveling from the Cebu Provincial Capitol to the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC).

Fifty local government units, including Cebu’s three highly urbanized cities, are expected to join the procession.

Alcantara, Daanbantayan, and Cordova will not participate because their local fiesta schedules conflict with the provincial celebration.

READ: Cebu eyes scaled-down Festival of Festivals

The procession will use only one lane of the road, so no road closures are planned.

A Holy Mass will follow the procession, while the carrozas will be lined up at the CCSC for their blessing.

Parish priests from the participating localities have been invited to bless the carrozas representing their respective communities.

The second half of the program will then feature seven local festivals:

Sinulog sa Carmen

Tuba Festival of Borbon

Bisnok Festival of Dumanjug

La Torta Festival of Argao

Hinulawan Festival of Toledo

Dagitab Festival of Naga City

Kabkaban Festival of Carcar City

Organizers expect the festivities to conclude at around 7:30 p.m.

READ: Cebu to mark 456th founding anniversary without ‘Pasigarbo’

10,000 spectators expected

Around 10,000 spectators are expected to attend the celebration, which will be open to the public for free.

A portion of the venue will be allocated for the general public, with entrance details to be announced later on a first-come, first-served basis.

Local officials and Capitol employees will also attend the event as it doubles as the closing ceremony for Cebu’s 457th founding anniversary.

Around 200 security personnel from the Cebu City and Cebu provincial police forces are expected to be deployed during the celebration.

READ: 50,000 flock to Kidapawan festival for free eat-all-you-can fruits

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