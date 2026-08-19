Cebu Fighting Championships officially set for September 5

Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr. (middle) with featured fighters from his 2018 pro MMA fight card here in Cebu. | YawYan ArDigma Cebu photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — One of Cebu’s most respected mixed martial arts (MMA) and kickboxing promoters, Master Benigno “Ekin” Caniga Jr., is making his return to the fight scene as he revives the Cebu Fighting Championships (CFC) on September 5 at the Barangay Day-As Multipurpose Complex along Imus Road.

Caniga, who previously promoted the CFC and the popular “Ground and Pound” and the “Cebu Extreme Fight League” MMA professional series before the pandemic, is excited to bring live combat sports action back to Cebu with his first major fight card since the pandemic.

Cebu Fighting Championships revival

In an interview with CDN Digital, Caniga, who is also the CEO of the YawYan ArDigma Martial Arts Federation and head coach of Team Cebu City’s Muay Thai and kickboxing teams, said the event will feature 20 bouts.

Caniga said it is time to revive Cebu’s once-vibrant MMA scene, especially since he was among the pioneering promoters of the sport in the province.

“Nadasig ko kay mingaw na sad ang MMA sa Cebu. Mao to nga plano pa lang nako to mobalik ko og event. Mao to naa naman mga fighters nga gi invite pud. Mao to nadasig ko og paduwa og balik. Last time niduwa mi sa Konvoy sa Waterfront. Mao to naka huna-huna ko nga why not mobalik?” said Caniga.

(I was encouraged because MMA in Cebu has been quiet for a while. That’s why even though it was still just a plan, I wanted to organize events again. Then, fighters were invited as well. That’s why I was encouraged to hold fights again. The last time we held an event was at Konvoy in Waterfront. That’s why I thought, why not come back?)

Caniga revealed that he initially had a partner for the promotion, but the planned partnership eventually fell through, forcing him to proceed on his own and move the event to a smaller venue.

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Original plan

He said the original plan was to hold the event at a bigger venue, but the high rental cost became a challenge for his would-be partner.

“Naa ko ka istorya gyud nga dili gyud sa Day-As. Ang Plan A ani dako nga venue. Mao to wala siya nag expect sa MMA nga duwa, dako ang abang sa venue. Kung lain, dili kaayo mahal. Mao to wala siya modayon. Ako na lang nipadayon. Plan B na lang nahangyo ang barangay council ug si Kap kay adto na lang,” Caniga said.

(I actually talked to someone who said it wasn’t Day-as. Their Plan A was a big venue. But he didn’t expect the MMA fights to have high rental fees. If it weren’t MMA, it wouldn’t be as expensive. So he backed out. But I kept going. It became Plan B when I appealed to the barangay council and the captain so that it could be held there instead.)

“Dako ni nga sugal para nako kay mao pa pagbalik nako para mabalik ang MMA sa Cebu. Nindot gyud ang line-up ani nga fight,” he added.

(This is a huge gamble for me since I have just returned to bring back MMA to Cebu. The lineup for this event is great.)

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With the event now being mounted independently, Caniga is also seeking sponsors and supporters to help make the comeback card a success.

“Nangita ko ug sponsors karon, dili pareho sauna nga naa gyud ko budget. Ang equipment karon sa amateur MMA nga dili pareho sauna pang pro ang gloves. Karon mag purchase na pud ug lain. Mabuhi gyud ang event kung naay mo sponsor, labi na sa premyo. Dili na ta maglisud ug promote,” he added.

(I am looking for sponsors right now, unlike before when I had the budget. The equipment now for amateurs is not the same as before, back when gloves are for pros. Nowadays, you have to purchase another type. The event will flourish if there is a sponsor, especially with prizes. We won’t have a difficult time promoting the event.)

The September 5 card will feature 10 amateur MMA bouts, five kickboxing bouts, and five Muay Thai bouts, with several Team Cebu City athletes also seeing action.

The complete fight card for the Cebu Fighting Championships revival will be announced at a later date.

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