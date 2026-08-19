DSWD chief: Stop sharing details of Zamboanga school incident

VISIT. Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian on Wednesday (Aug. 19, 2026) visits the wounded students in the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University on Aug. 18. Gatchalian appealed to the public to stop sharing details of the tragic incident so as not to inflict secondary trauma on the victims. (Photo courtesy of DSWD)

MANILA – Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rex Gatchalian flew to Zamboanga City on Wednesday to visit the wounded students in the shooting incident at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University (ADZU) Junior High School campus on Aug. 18.

“Pinapunta ‘ho kami ng ating Pangulong Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., una para siguraduhin na ang mga nasaktan at mga biktima ay napapangalagaan. When I say yung mga naging biktima, hindi lang yung mga may physical injuries kundi yung buong komunidad. Iyon ang priority ng ating Pangulo (I was ordered by President Marcos to ensure that the injured and the victims are well taken care of. When I say the victims, it does not mean only those who were injured, but the whole community. That is the President’s priority),” Gatchalian told reporters in an interview.

He said the President’s instruction was to ensure the safety and recovery of all affected members of the Ateneo de Zamboanga community, prompting the national government to mobilize concerned agencies to provide support to those affected by the tragic incident.

Gatchalian strongly appealed to the public, especially content creators, to be mindful and sensitive in sharing information, photos, and videos of the incident.

“We are appealing to the public, media practitioners, vloggers, and content creators to immediately stop posting, sharing, or amplifying graphic photos and videos of the Zamboanga school shooting incident,” he said.

“The publication of these sensitive materials inflicts secondary trauma on the victims, exploits human tragedy, and deeply violates the dignity of the grieving families.”

Gatchalian also urged the public to be compassionate by remembering to protect the best interests of the children.

“Exposing children – whether they are victims, witnesses, or the minor involved – and spreading information, especially if inaccurate, constitutes child abuse, causes harm to their well-being, and affects their healing and recovery,” he said.

Gatchalian said the individuals who sustained physical injuries are recovering well, but declined to disclose further details in consideration of patient confidentiality.

“Basta suffice to say na ang departamento ay sisiguraduhin na ang lahat ng mga nangangailangan ng tulong mula sa insidente na ‘to, matutulungan (Suffice it to say that the department is ensuring that all those who need help from this incident will be provided assistance),” he said, adding that the DSWD is prepared to extend psychosocial support to those who may be experiencing emotional distress as a result of the tragic incident.

Gatchalian said he is set to hold a coordination meeting with the ADZU administration to determine what interventions are in place and ensure that the DSWD’s assistance complements the psychosocial support services the school will provide the affected individuals, if necessary.

Meanwhile, the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (CEAP) also appealed to the public not to circulate images or details of the tragic shooting incident.

In a message sent to Radio Veritas Wednesday, the organization asked the people to spare the families of the victims of additional agony.

“At this painful moment, we ask everyone to respond with sensitivity, compassion, and restraint, remembering that behind every report, photograph, or social media post are students, families, teachers, and a community experiencing profound grief and shock. We urge the public to refrain from speculation, unverified information, sensationalized commentary, and the unnecessary sharing of images or details that may further wound those affected,” the CEAP said.

“Let our words and actions protect the dignity and privacy of the victims and their families, while allowing authorities and the school community the space to establish the facts and respond appropriately,” it added.

The group is also hoping that the tragedy will serve as a call to action to strengthen measures to ensure safety, welfare and security in schools.

“May this tragedy awaken in all of us a deeper commitment to making every school a place of safety, care, vigilance, and peace, where the protection of every child and every member of the school community remains a shared moral responsibility,” the CEAP said.

At the same time, the group expressed solidarity and condolences to the affected students, the victims’ families, the faculty, and the entire school community, who are currently grieving and in shock over the tragic shooting incident. (With a report from Ferdinand Patinio/PNA)

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