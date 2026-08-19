Alcantara Fiesta League to bring Calderon Cup teams vying for volleyball supremacy

One of the highlights from the inaugural Calderon Cup volleyball tournament, which will feature the same teams in the Alcantara Fiesta League. | Calderon Cup photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 7th District of Cebu, popularly known as the “Septimo Distrito,” is still riding the wave of excitement from last May’s inaugural Calderon Cup 7th District Women’s Volleyball Tournament.

This time, the Municipality of Alcantara is staging its own volleyball tournament from August 21 to 22 at the Alcantara Sports Complex.

All eight municipalities comprising Cebu’s 7th District will field their Calderon Cup volleyball teams in the two-day tournament dubbed the “Alcantara Fiesta League,” an initiative of Alcantara Mayor Fritz Lastimosa.

The participating teams are host Alcantara, Badian, Dumanjug, Malabuyoc, Ginatilan, Ronda, Moalboal and Alegria. They will feature the same lineup of players who represented their respective municipalities in the Calderon Cup.

The tournament is part of Alcantara’s town fiesta celebration in honor of its patron saint, St. Augustine of Hippo.

It will also be supervised by the same officials who handled the Calderon Cup volleyball and basketball tournaments, headed by chief organizer Atty. Ramil Abing.

Abing said the tournament is a continuation of Cong. Calderon’s sports initiative aimed at developing young athletes in the district. Since volleyball receives less exposure than basketball, Calderon wants every town fiesta in the district to organize a pocket volleyball tournament like the Alcantara Fiesta League, Abing said.

The initiative is also intended to give athletes more opportunities to compete and develop their skills ahead of the major tournaments during the summer.

“Actually, continuation na sa program ni Cong. Patsy Calderon sa Calderon’s Cup volleyball. Less exposure man than basketball. Ganahan siya every fiesta mag pa league ta kung kaya sa panahon. Continuation sa 7th district. Maayo naa ta pocket tournaments before the summer major tournaments. Kadtong chess ug football tournaments ipadayon to nato,” said Abing.(Actually, this is a continuation of Cong. Patsy Calderon’s program through the Calderon Cup volleyball tournament. Volleyball gets less exposure than basketball, so she wants us to hold a league during every town fiesta whenever the schedule permits. This is a continuation of the program in the 7th District. It’s good to have these pocket tournaments before the major summer tournaments. We will also continue the chess and football tournaments.)

Mayor Lastimosa will treat 7th District volleyball fans to a full day of action starting at 9 a.m., with Calderon Cup inaugural champions Badian taking on Dumanjug.

Malabuyoc and Ginatilan will meet in the second game, followed by the showdown between Alcantara and Ronda. Calderon Cup first runners-up Moalboal will then face Alegria in the fourth and final game of the opening day.

The August 22 schedule will feature the playoffs, including the semifinals and championship match.

The champion will receive P20,000, while the runner-up will take home P15,000. The third-place team will get P10,000, while the Most Valuable Player will receive P7,000.

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