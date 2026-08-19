Mandaue City to install metal detectors in major schools

Atty. Riczen Gingoyon, executive secretary to Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano. FILE PHOTO

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Mandaue City Government is further strengthening existing security measures in schools, including plans to install walk-through metal detectors in major public schools as an additional security measure following the shooting incident at a private school in Zamboanga City.

Atty. Riczen Gingoyon, executive secretary to Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano, said the city has already identified several major schools where the walk-through metal detectors will initially be installed, including schools in Barangays Paknaan and Canduman, Mandaue City Comprehensive National High School, and Mandaue City Central Elementary School, among others.

The walk-through detectors are intended to screen students and other individuals entering and exiting school premises and help prevent the entry of weapons and other prohibited sharp objects.

“Para malikayan ang pagdala og weapons o mga sharp objects… Walk-through metal detectors for big schools but slowly atoa pod palitan ang uban schools,” said Gingoyon.

(To prevent the carrying of weapons or sharp objects… We will install walk-through metal detectors in big schools, but we will slowly provide them to the other schools as well.)

The city government has also purchased handheld portable metal detectors for use by school security personnel, which are still being processed.

Gingoyon said the city’s existing security measures already include the deployment of police personnel and mobile patrol units near schools before classes and during dismissal, particularly during peak hours. He said the measures have been implemented by the Mandaue City Police Office since last year and will now be further strengthened.

Mayor Ouano is also set to meet with officials from the Department of Education, Mandaue City Police Office, City Social Welfare Services, City Health Office, and the city’s Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Office to discuss coordinated measures to ensure the safety of students in both public and private schools.

The city government intends to further improve coordination among concerned offices and strengthen existing programs in response to recent incidents of violence in schools.

“Measures para mabantayan ug masiguro gyud ang atoang mga estudyante sa pampubliko ug pribadong tunghaan. Mao gyud ang top priority ni Mayor Jonkie Ouano,” said Gingoyon.

(Measures to closely monitor and ensure the safety of our students in public and private schools. This is really Mayor Jonkie Ouano’s top priority.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP