1,126 Typhoon Tino victims in Mandaue receive P10,000 aid

Typhoon Tino-affected beneficiaries in Mandaue City receive calamity assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government. | Photo: Mary Rose Sagarino

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — More than 1,000 residents affected by Typhoon Tino in Mandaue City received calamity assistance from the Cebu Provincial Government during a distribution on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Ibabao-Estancia Gymnasium.

A total of 1,126 beneficiaries from 11 barangays received P10,000 each in financial assistance from the provincial government, along with 10 kilos of rice from the national government. The beneficiaries were residents affected by Typhoon Tino, which struck Cebu in November 2025.

Provincial Board Member Malcolm Sanchez said the beneficiaries were identified and verified by the Mandaue City Government through their respective barangays.

The verified list was then submitted to the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) for the release of the assistance. Those who were unable to claim the aid during the distribution may proceed to the Cebu Provincial Capitol to claim their assistance.

Sanchez said the distribution is part of the Cebu Provincial Government’s efforts to provide assistance to communities affected by Typhoon Tino. He said the province continues to coordinate with local government units to ensure that verified beneficiaries receive assistance.

“Better late than never. Gipaningkamutan gyud sa Province of Cebu, headed by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, nga mahatag ang assistance sa mga na-affected. Kita baya tanan na-affected, pero based on verification, ato na lang nang gisalig sa tagsa-tagsa ka mga LGU, specifically sa mga barangay. Gibasehan sa lista, mao na ang nakadawat karon,” said Sanchez.

(Better late than never. The Province of Cebu, headed by Governor Pamela Baricuatro, really worked to provide assistance to those affected. We were all affected, but based on the verification, we entrusted the process to the respective LGUs, specifically the barangays. The list was used as the basis for those who received assistance.)

Among those who received aid was 70-year-old Margarita Ygonia, a resident of Sitio Lub-ang in Barangay Casuntingan. Ygonia recalled how floodwaters brought by Tino rose inside their home and swept away their belongings.

The disaster was made more difficult by the death of Ygonia’s husband. She said her husband suffered a heart attack and died around the time Typhoon Tino struck. Ygonia became emotional as she recalled losing her husband and their belongings but expressed gratitude for the assistance extended by the government to families affected by the typhoon.

“Dako kaayo og tabang ang ayuda. Salamat sa gobyerno,” said Ygonia, who is still recovering from the effects of the disaster.

(The assistance is a great help. Thank you to the government.)

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