BanTal logs 2,082 citations: Loading, solid-line violations common

The Banilad-Talamban (Bantal) corridor in Cebu City. | UP Cebu Intern Jeremy Mel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Traffic enforcers here issued 2,082 citation tickets in the first two weeks of full enforcement of the Banilad-Talamban (BanTal) Discipline Zone, with crossing solid lines and loading or unloading among the violations most frequently listed in daily reports.

The Cebu City Transportation Management Office (CCTO) recorded the apprehensions from Aug. 5 to 18, according to daily accomplishment figures supplied by the BanTal operation.

The figures show that enforcement produced the highest number of citations on the first day, Aug. 5, when enforcers issued 296 TCTs.

READ: BanTal traffic ‘has improved,’ says Archival chief of staff

Solid-line, loading violations recur

Crossing a solid line and loading or unloading each appeared in the violation lists on seven reporting days, making them the most consistently recorded violations in the available itemized reports.

Driving on the left and riding without a crash helmet each appeared on six days, while no stopping anytime appeared on five days.

Other violations listed in the reports included no entry, obstruction, no left turn, no parking anytime, parking on a sidewalk, driving on a sidewalk, parking at a public utility jeepney (PUJ) stop, unlawful riding, defective headlights, defective brake lights, lack of a delivery permit, lack of a CCTO identification card, parking at a taxi stand and overloading.

READ: Harold Go seeks penalty waiver for initial BanTal violators

The reports, however, do not state how many TCTs enforcers issued for each specific violation. Thus, the number of days a violation appeared in the reports does not establish which offense produced the most apprehensions.

The reports also identify a motorcycle-related category, “Motorcycles RIGHT OUTER LANE.”

But the available records do not provide a complete vehicle classification showing how many apprehended vehicles involved motorcycles, private cars, PUJs, trucks, or other vehicle types.

The figures consequently establish the overall volume of traffic apprehensions but do not yet support a reliable breakdown by vehicle type or by the number of motorists cited for each offense.

READ: Oplan BanTal: Motorists frustrated on first day of full enforcement

Enforcement follows traffic complaints

The citation figures come as the city continues to defend the BanTal Discipline Zone, which moved into full enforcement on Aug. 5 after an information campaign.

Mayor Nestor Archival’s chief of staff, Kenneth Siasar, said on Aug. 17 that the city’s assessment and feedback from motorists indicated improved traffic flow along the Banilad-Talamban corridor.

“As far as our assessment is concerned, and as far as the feedback sa mga tao nga atong nakita, nga flowing na ang atong traffic diha sa BanTal, sa atong gihimo. We may not be able to achieve it perfectly, pero naa gyud kausaban,” Siasar said.

(As far as our assessment is concerned, and based on the feedback we have received, traffic is now flowing in BanTal because of what we have implemented. We may not have achieved it perfectly, but there has been a change.)

Siasar said the city expected motorists to struggle during the initial rollout because they had grown accustomed to the previous traffic arrangement.

READ: LTO man in hit-and-run accident fired, loses license

“Base sa atong assessment, nakatabang-tabang man yata. Dili na kaayo inana kagrabi ang traffic dihang dapita,” he said. (Based on our assessment, it appears to have helped. Traffic in that area is no longer as severe.)

He also urged four-wheeled vehicle drivers to respect the designated motorcycle lane and leave enough space for riders.

“Unta kani let’s be considerate enough nga mu-give way ta gamay, labina daplin sa karsada, aron katong mga motorcycle dili maapiki o dili mapiit,” Siasar said.

(We should be considerate enough to give way a little, especially along the roadside, so motorcycles do not get squeezed or trapped.)

Waiver proposal remains pending

The enforcement figures also come amid calls to reconsider penalties imposed during the initial rollout.

City Councilor Harold Kendrick Go has proposed a one-time, limited waiver for qualified traffic violations committed during the officially determined implementation or adjustment period of the BanTal Discipline Zone.

Go said the initial period should focus on public familiarization and compliance rather than punishment. His proposal would not repeal existing traffic ordinances or exempt motorists from complying with the rules after the adjustment period.

The proposal would leave the waiver’s conditions and qualifications to the Office of the Mayor and the CCTO.

Siasar said on Aug. 17 that the mayor’s office could not immediately commit to a waiver because the city had already issued official traffic citation documents.

“Kung naa’y ordinansa ana nga obligado ta nga obligado sila nga muhatag o mubayad, maglisod ug waive ang Mayor kung part na sa collectible nga dokumento,” Siasar said.

(If there is an ordinance requiring them to pay, it will be difficult for the mayor to waive the penalty if it is already part of a collectible document.)

He said the Office of the Mayor would still study whether it could grant a waiver.

“Estudyohan pa na sa Office of the Mayor kung unsay katong chance (The Office of the Mayor will still study whether there is a possibility of doing so),” he said.

The CCTO earlier said citations issued on Aug. 5 remained valid despite the city’s subsequent decision to reopen the Foodland Flyover to motorcycles.

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