Orly Guteza recants: Marcoleta, Defensor tapped me to accuse Romualdez

Orly Guteza at the Senate blue ribbon committee’s hearing on the flood control scandal on September 25, 2025. | Inquirer file photo

MANILA, Philippines — The multibillion-peso flood control corruption scandal “trash” talk might belong in the dustbin of history after all.

Orly Guteza, a retired Marine and former security personnel of former lawmaker Zaldy Co, resurfaced to recant his statements about the alleged delivery of cash he described as “basura” (trash) to former House Speaker Martin Romualdez.

This was after he disappeared from public view for months.

READ: Anti-corruption campaign must continue beyond my term — Marcos

He blamed Sen. Rodante Marcoleta and former lawmaker Mike Defensor for allegedly conspiring to fabricate the story.

In an Aug. 13 affidavit obtained by Inquirer on Wednesday, Aug. 19, Guteza admitted that he had no personal knowledge of the alleged delivery of “maleta” (suitcases) containing “basura” at Co’s Valle Verde property, as well as the alleged delivery to Romualdez’s residence in Forbes Park.

“Out of fear and anxiety, everything stated in the affidavit they prepared was something I claimed to have witnessed, even though it was not true; this included the statement that I took part in three deliveries of suitcases to the alleged residence of Speaker Martin Romualdez. I never had any direct contact with Speaker Romualdez, nor did I even see him at that address,” Guteza said in a mix of English and Filipino.

According to Guteza, Marcoleta said his testimony would become “the missing link we are looking for” since they were only mentioning Co, “and you are the only one who could mention that you deliver money to former Speaker Martin.”

READ: ‘Trash’ talk: Romualdez tagged anew in flood probe

Guteza said he first met Defensor and Marcoleta at a Japanese restaurant in Pasay City, near “The Amazing Show,” on Sept. 24, 2025, or a day before he testified at the Senate blue ribbon committee.

During the meeting, Guteza said Defensor told him to say that they hauled money from the Department of Public Works and Highways at Co’s residence, but he said he did not see any “maleta” deliveries at Co’s residence.

Guteza also said he told Defensor that Co’s former executive assistants, whom he identified as “Paul” and “Mark,” knew all the details, but Defensor still allegedly forced him to write the affidavit.

“While we were talking, he kept insisting that I write down what he was telling me so that when Sen. Dante arrived, he could read it and decide whether it was acceptable,” he said.

“I told him, ‘Sir, please don’t. Paul and Mark have already been mentioned. They are the keys to all of their questions in the Senate.’ But he said, ‘No,’ and forcefully said that we would just write it down and leave it to Sen. Dante,” Guteza added.

Guteza also said Defensor’s son-in-law, a certain “Mark,” wrote the statement on a laptop.

Marcoleta arrived at the restaurant in the afternoon and inspected the statement prepared by Defensor’s son-in-law based on what the former congressman had said, Guteza said.

“He said, ‘Pare, I’ll fix the Tagalog,’ and he personally edited it on the laptop … changing several paragraphs,” he added. “Right there in front of me, Sen. Marcoleta revised that affidavit.”

Guteza said he asked Marcoleta if he could beg off from testifying. But according to him, the senator said: “It can’t be Paul and Mark because they are Iglesia, and they would be expelled. I don’t want to be the reason for their expulsion. Matters like this are not allowed in the Iglesia [ni Cristo].”

He further said that Marcoleta urged him to “just read it and you will get paid anyway.”

Guteza said Marcoleta told him that he would be “happy” with “P150 (million),” while Defensor promised cash and educational scholarships for his children.

After the session, Guteza said he tried to approach Marcoleta, but the senator paid him no mind.

He also said Defensor and Marcoleta did not contact him afterward.

“That’s when I realized they had really just used me, because by then it was already too late, and I deeply regret it,” Guteza said.

Guteza also said Marcoleta’s office contacted him and gave him the phone number of a certain “Atty. Guanzon” to fix the affidavit that would be used to file a case.

He said he did not contact the number “to avoid being used again.”

Office of the Ombudsman investigators cited Guteza’s testimony in the supplemental complaint-affidavit for plunder, direct bribery, graft and corruption against Romualdez and Co.

READ: Probe of Romualdez, Co tags firms, ‘maleta’ use

Inquirer has contacted the camps of Marcoleta and Defensor for comment, but they have yet to respond as of posting. We will include their side once available.

Marcoleta and Defensor have already been jailed due to a pending plunder case in the Sandiganbayan. /mcm

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