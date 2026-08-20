LOOK: Folk dances highlight Lapu-Lapu City’s Buwan ng Wika celebration

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | August 20,2026 - 09:06 AM

Performers from Barangay Punta Engaño. | CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Folk dances were brought to life by members of various women’s associations in Lapu-Lapu City as one of the highlights of the city’s Buwan ng Wika 2026 celebration.

Their rendition of “Tiklos,” a traditional Waray peasant dance, earned the Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina (KALIPI) Chapter from Barangay Punta Engaño the top spot in the competition.

Tiklos is both a peasant dance and a traditional social work system that originated in Leyte. The dance embodies the spirit of bayanihan, or communal cooperation.

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In the past, villagers would gather to perform heavy tasks such as clearing forests and building houses without monetary compensation. During breaks, they would share music, dance, and native wine as they celebrated and rested together.

The women’s group from Barangay Pusok. | CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

The other winners were the AKO-Babae Federation in Barangay Pusok – 1st place, and the Ako Babae and Kalipi kababayen-an of Barangay Poblacion Poblacion – 2nd place.

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A total of five groups joined the folk dance competition, showcasing traditional dances such as Tiklos, Palayok, Itik-Itik and Ifugao, among others.

Itik-itik dancers from Barangay Poblacion. | CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

Buwan ng Wika celebration

Garry Lao, who is in charge of the city’s Tourism Office, said this was the second year that the city government, through his office, had organized a Buwan ng Wika and Gawang Produktong Pilipino celebration.

The three-day event, held at The Outlets at MEZ2 Estate from August 19 to 21, also features various local products, including those made by the city’s women’s associations.

Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Annabeth Cuizon (2nd from left) and Tourism Office had Garry Lao (center) led the official launch of the city’s Buwan ng WIka and Gawang Produktong Pilipino Celebration 2026 launch. | CDN Digital photo / Doris Bongcac

In her message, Dr. Sinfronia Berlin, the Lapu-Lapu City Public Schools District Supervisor, urged parents to teach their children, especially the younger generation, to take pride in their dialects, local dances and products.

“Dili gyud ta angay nga mauwaw nga mogamit sa atong pinulungan nga Bisaya bisan og Inglesira pa ang atong kaistorya,” added Lapu-Lapu City Councilor Anabeth Cuizon.

Some of the locally made products that are on display. | CDN Digital photos / Doris Bongcac

(We should never be ashamed to use our own language, Bisaya, even when the person we are talking to speaks only English.)

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