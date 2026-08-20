Why measles-rubella vaccination matters

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The World Health Organization (WHO) considers measles one of the world’s most contagious diseases.

It can cause high fever and rash and may lead to serious complications including pneumonia, encephalitis, blindness and death.

WHO says community-wide measles-rubella vaccination is the most effective way to prevent measles.

READ: BHWs face threats as vaccine fears slow Cebu measles-rubella drive

Yet global vaccination coverage remains below the level needed to eliminate outbreaks: in 2025, only 84% of children received their first measles-containing vaccine dose, while 77% received two doses.

WHO also stresses that measles can serve as an early warning of gaps in population immunity because the virus spreads rapidly wherever vaccination coverage is insufficient.

The goal is not simply to vaccinate individual children but to build enough population immunity to prevent the virus from spreading widely.

Rubella can have serious consequences

Rubella is generally a milder infection than measles, but it poses a particularly serious threat during pregnancy.

If a woman becomes infected with rubella during pregnancy, the virus can cause congenital rubella syndrome in the baby, potentially resulting in serious birth defects.

This is why WHO emphasizes maintaining high and equitable coverage with both doses of measles-containing vaccines as part of efforts to eliminate measles and rubella.

The protection provided by vaccination therefore extends beyond the child receiving the vaccine. High coverage helps reduce the circulation of the viruses and protects people who are particularly vulnerable to complications.

Low turnout in Cebu

The Department of Health-Central Visayas (DOH-7) launched a region-wide Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity. The campaign runs until Aug. 28.

But early figures show a significant gap between the target and the number of children vaccinated.

READ: DOH: Vaccine fears, social media fuel low measles-rubella uptake in CV

In Cebu City, only 9,227 children, or 10.18% of the city’s target of 90,604, had been vaccinated as of Aug. 15. The city also recorded 486 parents or guardians who declined vaccination, while 194 vaccinations had been deferred.

The low turnout has prompted health workers to step up information campaigns, including house-to-house vaccination activities, as misinformation and vaccine hesitancy remain among the challenges facing the campaign.