LIVE: Senate holds hearing on Zamboanga school incident

Sen. Riza Hontiveros speaks during a Senate hearing on the Zamboanga school incident on August 20, 2026. | screengrab from Inquirer.net livestream

The Senate holds a hearing to discuss the Ateneo de Zamboanga University school shooting on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

(This is a developing story, refresh to get more updates as the hearing continues.)

The hearing also tackles the Tacloban City shooting incident last June, the use of Roblox and other online gaming platforms as mediums for the exploitation and abuse of children, and the impact of social media on the well-being of Filipino children.

Watch the Senate hearing here:

Present in the hearing was Police Colonel Fidel Fortaleza, city director of Zamboanga City Police Office.

How gun made it into Ateneo de Zamboanga campus

He shed some light on the incident, particularly on how the guns used made it into the campus.

READ: Remulla: Zamboanga school shooter may have been influenced by Roblox

Initial investigation from the police is that the suspect was able to bring in the guns because he passed through the ramp designated for persons with disanility and injured students, which is not part of the gate of the building where security check is mandated.

The guns were said to just have been placed inside the car of the suspect.

Police said the father of the suspect, who owns the guns, will share liability.

Police also said that the phone of the victim is now with anti-cybercrime group for investigation. They hope to dig deep into his online history, which may shed some light on the motive behind the shooting.

This is a developing story, refresh to get more updates as the hearing continues.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP