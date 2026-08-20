Basak shooting prompts 2 Cebu City schools to suspend classes

Parents wait for their children outside the Don Vicente Rama Elementary School on Thursday, August 20, as Barangay safety officers are outside the school gates to help maintain peace and order in the area. | Contributed photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Don Vicente Rama High School and Don Vicente Rama Elementary School have declared the suspension of face-to-face classes on Thursday, August 20, 2026, due to a shooting incident that brought fear to parents and teachers.

The shooting incident transpired outside the school along Cabreros St. corner L. Gabuya St., Barangay Basak San Nicolas, Cebu City on Wednesday evening.

READ: After Zamboanga shooting, experts push 3-act response to school violence

A 21-year-old man identified as alias Adrian, a resident of Sitio Alegre, Brgy. Basak San Nicolas, was apprehended by the Mambaling Police Station of the Cebu City Police Office.

According to the investigation, the suspect shot a bystander, a 17-year-old boy waiting for his companions who were attending classes at the school.

The teenager, however, was able to duck and was unhurt in the attack, and the police immediately responded, which resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

READ: After Zamboanga shooting, Pam orders tighter security in Cebu schools

The police recovered from the suspect a .38-caliber revolver with three bullets and an empty shell.

The suspect, for his part, admitted committing the crime.

He said that he only did this to avenge his 14-year-old cousin who was allegedly stabbed by the victim.

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