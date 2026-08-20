Lapu-Lapu City yet to see need for active shooter drills in its schools

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — The Lapu-Lapu City Schools Division has yet to see the need to conduct an active shooter drill in schools in the city.

DepEd Lapu-Lapu City Superintendent Dr. Marilyn Andales said they were worried that conducting such a drill might spark curiosity among students.

It can be recalled that before the shooting incident in Ateneo de Zamboanga University, DepEd had already urged schools to conduct a drill.

This was due to a shooting incident in Tacloban City, Leyte, involving two students and resulting in the death of three individuals.

READ: DepEd pilots ‘active shooter’ drill in Manila campus

“Murag it’s not yet time for us to do it, considering the young minds, so lisod kayo. Basin ma-trigger nuon ang ilang huna-huna,” Andales said. (It seems like it’s not yet time for us to do it. Considering how young they are, it’s very difficult, and we fear it might even trigger their minds.)

Willing to comply with active shooter drill

Andales, however, said they are willing to comply with this if the DepEd issues a formal directive on implementing an active shooter drill.

“Seguro kung naa gyuy order from the higher office, I would recommend nga anha lang seguro sa high school,” she added. (Maybe if there are orders from higher office, I would recommend that we conduct it on high school students.)

Several schools all over the country are now conducting active shooting drills.///

READ: Cebu City eyes active shooter drills after Tacloban school shooting

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