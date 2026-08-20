Cebu not directly affected by tropical cyclones; rains still possible

The two tropical cyclones observed inside and outside PAR will not directly affect Cebu. | CDN Digital Photo/ Pia Piquero

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu and the rest of the Visayas are not expected to be directly affected by the tropical cyclones being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Thursday, August 20.

The Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) said partly cloudy to cloudy skies may prevail across the region, with isolated rains or thunderstorms possible due to localized thunderstorms.

Localized thunderstorms are short-lived weather events that usually form when strong surface heating causes warm, moist air to rise.

Temperatures across the Visayas may range from 24 to 36 degrees Celsius, with Cebu to experience temperatures between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate sea conditions are also expected across the Visayas on Thursday.

Two tropical cyclones monitored

Pagasa is tracking two tropical cyclones, including one inside PAR and another still outside the Philippine monitoring area.

As of 8 a.m. Thursday, Tropical Depression Neneng was located 450 kilometers north of Itbayat, Batanes, with maximum sustained winds of 45 kph and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

READ: Cebu City in a ‘state of preparedness’ amid extreme heat

Neneng is expected to make landfall in northern Taiwan within 12 hours before weakening into a low-pressure area, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Saudel was last located outside PAR, about 2,800 kilometers east of Eastern Visayas.

Saudel could enter PAR between Sunday and Monday and may strengthen the southwest monsoon, or habagat, as it approaches the country.

The storm could intensify into a typhoon while over the Pacific Ocean this weekend and will be renamed “Obet” once it enters PAR.

READ: Cebu to see isolated rains, moderate winds due to habagat

Habagat expected to weaken

The southwest monsoon may continue to bring significant rainfall of 50 to 100 millimeters within 24 hours to parts of northern and western Luzon.

These areas include Batanes, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales and Bataan, according to Pagasa.

READ: Pagasa sees improving weather on Thursday as Neneng, habagat weaken

Pagasa expects both the habagat and Neneng to weaken between Friday and Saturday, which could bring improving weather conditions to much of Luzon.

Meanwhile, Pagasa said no gale warning is currently in effect over any seaboard in the country. //

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