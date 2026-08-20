Ateneo de Cebu assures: No known threat to the school

The police have verified and determined that there is no known threat to the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu on Thursday, August 20, 2026. Photo shows responding policemen arriving at the school’s entrance in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City. | Elikha Joy Janaban

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) has assured parents, students and the public that there is no known threat to the school.

The school gave this assurance in a statement after it was allegedly alarmed over a photo of 2 students sent to a group chat. This was seen by another student who shared this with others.

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The school reported this to authorities, who responded at past 7 a.m. to verify if there was a possible threat to the school and ensure the safety of the students, teachers, and staff.

The authorities verified and later determined that the school was safe.

This is the SHS-AdC advisory assuring parents and the public that the school is safe. | SHS-AdC Fb via Elikha Joy Janaban

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“We assure the parents and the public that there is no known threat to the school at this time,” the SHS-AdC said in a statement.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in coordination with the appropriate authorities,” the school further said.

The school also assured parents and the public about their vigilance and commitment to the safety of the students.

“The Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu remains vigilant and committed to the safety and well-being of our students, faculty, staff and community,” the school further said in the statement.

The school also appealed to the media and the parents to verify information before spreading it.

As of 10:30 a.m., the school has allowed students to go home but only if their parents would fetch them from the school premises.

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